* Pound under spotlight as banks fret over "Brexit"
referendum
* Pound's implied volatility at highest in many years
* Dollar/yen bounces back on rebounding oil
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Feb 25 Sterling licked its wounds near a
seven-year low against the dollar and a 2 1/2-year low versus
the yen on Thursday on worries Britain may exit the European
Union, while a rebound in oil prices helped stem buying in the
safe-haven yen.
The British pound slid to $1.3878 on Wednesday, its
lowest since early 2009, and last stood at $1.3923, down 3.3
percent so far this week, with a test of its 2009 low of $1.35
within sight.
Prime Minister David Cameron's announcement of a June 23
referendum on Britain's membership in the EU sparked "Brexit"
fears, with polls showing the "in" and the "out" camps neck and
neck.
"Looking at the market's reaction, you can tell how
financial professionals don't like 'Brexit'. At maximum,
uncertainty may persist until the referendum," said Masatoshi
Omata, senior client manager of market trading at Resona Bank.
The concerns drove up the implied volatility on
the pound's options, with six-month volatility hitting
the highest level since late 2011.
Against the yen, the currency was last at 155.97 yen
, having dipped to 154.87 the previous day, its lowest
level since October 2013.
The euro also firmed to its highest level against the pound
since December 2014 at 79.25 pence, but was on the
back foot against many other currencies on fears a British exit
could mean an uncertain future for Europe.
The euro fell to three-week low against the U.S.
dollar of $1.09575 on Wednesday, last trading at $1.10155, and a
six-week low against the safe-haven Swiss franc.
It also fell to a three-year low of 122.465 yen on
Wednesday, before bouncing back to 123.38 yen by early Asian
trade.
The yen stepped back from highs after a rebound in oil
prices helped to lift global share prices, prompting traders to
wind back their buying in safe-haven assets.
The yen rose as high as 111.04 yen to the dollar on
Wednesday, just off its 15-month high of 110.985 yen hit on Feb.
11, but retreated to 112.09 yen.
Oil rallied on news of stalled loadings for the UK's North
Sea oil and strong U.S. demand for gasoline, helping to lift
Wall Street shares.
Still, worries about slowdown in the U.S. economy continue,
with U.S. new home sales tumbling in January. Weakness in the
manufacturing and energy industries may also be spreading to the
service industries, which have been supporting overall growth, a
survey showed.
Elsewhere, the Brazilian real showed a muted response
after Moody's became the latest ratings firm to cut the
country's debt rating to junk, downgrading it by
larger-than-expected two notches.
The real reversed earlier losses to end almost flat at
3.9576 to the dollar, helped by rise in oil prices.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)