* Pound under spotlight as banks fret over "Brexit"
referendum
* Pound's implied volatility near the highest in many years
* Dollar/yen bounces back from Wednesday's trough
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Hideyuki Sano and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, Feb 25 Sterling licked its
wounds near a seven-year low against the dollar on Thursday,
hampered by worries Britain may exit the European Union, while a
rebound in oil prices helped stem buying in the safe-haven yen.
The British pound last stood at $1.3942, down 3.2
percent so far this week, with a test of its 2009 low of $1.35
within sight. It slid to $1.3878 on Wednesday, its lowest since
early 2009.
Prime Minister David Cameron's announcement of a June 23
referendum on Britain's membership in the EU has sparked
"Brexit" fears, with polls showing the "in" and the "out" camps
neck and neck.
"Looking at the market's reaction, you can tell how
financial professionals don't like 'Brexit'. At maximum,
uncertainty may persist until the referendum," said Masatoshi
Omata, senior client manager of market trading at Resona Bank.
The concerns drove up the implied volatility on
the pound's options, with six-month volatility hitting
the highest level since late 2011 on Wednesday.
Against the yen, the currency was last up 0.4 percent on the
day at 156.85 yen, having bounced back from a low of
around 154.71 yen set on Wednesday, the pound's lowest level
since October 2013.
The euro held near a 14-month high against the pound and
last stood at 79.12 pence. On Wednesday, the euro
rose as high as 79.25 pence, its highest level since December
2014.
The euro, however, has been on the defensive against many
other currencies this week, on fears a British exit could mean
more uncertainty for Europe.
The euro set a three-week low against the U.S. dollar
of $1.09575 on Wednesday. It was last trading at $1.1030, still
down 0.9 percent on the week.
Against the yen, the euro regained some footing and rose 0.5
percent to 124.20 yen. On Wednesday, it set a
three-year low of 122.465 yen.
The yen stepped back from highs after a rebound in oil
prices on Wednesday helped support risk sentiment, prompting
traders to wind back their buying in safe-haven assets. Oil
prices sagged on Thursday, but remained above Wednesday's lows.
The yen rose as high as 111.04 yen to the dollar on
Wednesday, just off its 15-month high of 110.985 yen hit on Feb.
11. The yen later backed off from such highs, and last stood at
112.57 yen versus the dollar.
A near-term focal point for the market is the meeting of G20
finance ministers and central bank governors in Shanghai on
Friday and Saturday. The turmoil in financial markets seen this
year and a global economic slowdown are expected to be key
topics of discussion.
There has been scepticism though, over whether the G20, a
forum of countries with diverse backgrounds including both
developed and developing economies, will be able to agree on
anything substantial to bolster global growth.
Market participants don't seem to be harbouring excessively
high hopes for the meeting, said Masashi Murata, currency
strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
In any event, the need for the G20 to adopt urgent policy
measures has probably decreased compared to a couple of weeks
ago, since markets have stabilised somewhat, he said.
"If you ask whether this is a situation where the G20 needs
to hurry and take some kind of emergency response, I personally
think the answer is 'no'," Murata said.
(Editing by Richard Pullin and Kim Coghill)