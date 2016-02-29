* Yen broadly bid, hits two-year highs vs euro
* China's latest stimulus fails to excite markets
* Euro pressured with bold action from ECB expected next
week
* RBA rate decision up next
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 1 The yen was broadly firmer early
in Asia on Tuesday, having powered to a two-year high on the
euro as nervous investors sought the safe-haven Japanese
currency even as China took fresh steps to stimulate its
economy.
The euro fell as far as 122.085, reaching a low
not seen since April 2013. The dollar fetched 112.34 yen,
erasing Friday's 0.9 percent gain. The Australian dollar was
back below 80.50 yen, pulling well away from a recent
high of 82.00.
Late on Monday, China's central bank announced it was
cutting the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves -
its fifth since Feb. 2015. The move should inject an estimated
$100 billion worth of long-term cash into the bank system.
While the timing may have come as a surprise to some, many
analysts had expected Beijing to deliver more cuts not just to
the reserve ratio but interest rates as well this year.
Market reaction was underwhelming at best, perhaps
reflecting a growing view among global investors that major
central banks are running out of ideas to spur growth.
The European Central Bank is seen certain to deliver another
round of policy easing when it meets next week, particularly
with the euro zone falling back into deflation.
The common currency last traded at $1.0873, having
plumbed a one-month low of $1.0859 overnight. Since peaking at
$1.1377 on Feb. 11, the euro has been on a steady slide as
markets bet the ECB will act at its March 10 policy review.
"Inflation is now negative throughout the big four euro zone
economies... that is seen to mandate a strong response from the
ECB on 10 March," noted Ray Attrill, global co-head of FX
strategy at National Australia Bank.
German 10-year Bund yields dipped into negative
territory on the data and were last flirting with zero percent.
By contrast, Australia's central bank is likely to stand pat
on policy later in the day, leaving the cash rate unchanged at a
record low 2.0 percent. The decision is due at 0330 GMT.
That has helped the Aussie hold its ground on the greenback.
It was last a touch firmer at $0.7144, steadying after
a recent fall from $0.7257 to $0.7109.
The Reserve Bank of Australia has been steadfast in its view
that the economy will gradually pick up steam even in the face
of recent global market volatility and renewed concerns about
slower global growth.
Those concerns will either ease off or flare up as investors
digest a flood of PMI manufacturing surveys from China to Europe
to the United States due out over the next 24 hours.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)