* Dollar back above 114.00 yen, euro near 124.00 yen
* Encouraging U.S. data whets risk appetite, hits safe-haven
yen
* Aussie dollar eyes GDP data due at 0030 GMT
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 2 The yen nursed broad losses
early in Asia on Wednesday, having suffered a big reversal
overnight as traders in London and New York took a brighter view
on the global economy and dumped the safe-haven Japanese
currency.
Helping to turn sentiment around was encouraging U.S.
factory and construction data, which offered hope the economy
was regaining momentum. U.S. stocks staged their biggest
one-day rise in a month and closed at their highest since early
January.
The euro rebounded towards 124.00 yen, from a
near three-year trough of 122.085, a punishing move for those
who had bought the Japanese currency during the Asian session on
Tuesday.
The greenback rose to its highest in nearly two weeks at
114.185 on the back of a 1.2 percent rally. Enjoying
gains of more than 1.5 percent, the Australian dollar powered
towards 82.00 yen, while its New Zealand peer popped
back above 75.50.
"The risk-on sentiment has relegated the yen to the bottom
of the leader board over the past 24 hours. The improvement in
sentiment has also provided a lift to commodity prices and as a
result commodity-related currencies have outperformed," analysts
at National Australia Bank wrote in a note to clients.
Further diminishing the allure of the yen was talk of more
stimulus from Japanese authorities, though this time the chatter
centred on fiscal measures, rather than monetary policy action.
In Europe, the expectation is for further easing from the
European Central Bank (ECB) at next week's review. ECB President
Mario Draghi on Tuesday said the meeting would have to take into
account weaker prospects for growth and inflation.
The common currency was little changed on the greenback at
$1.0868, pinned near a one-month trough of $1.0834 set on
Tuesday.
Business surveys outside the United States were more sober,
with manufacturing output across much of Asia shrinking in
February and waning throughout Europe.
Among the best performing major currencies was the Canadian
dollar, which scaled a three-month peak of C$1.3550 per USD
after economic growth data beat forecasts.
The Aussie flirted with 72 U.S. cents, having
drifted up from Tuesday's low near 71 cents. Further gains will
depend on local gross domestic product data due at 0030 GMT.
Analysts polled by Reuters expect economic growth to have
slowed to 0.4 percent in the fourth quarter, from 0.9 percent,
keeping the annual growth rate steady at a sub-par 2.5 percent.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)