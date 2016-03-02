* Encouraging U.S. data whets risk appetite
* ECB easing expectations pressure euro
* Aussie dollar jumps after GDP data
By Lisa Twaronite and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, March 2 The dollar was steady
against a basket of currencies in Asia on Wednesday, not far
from the previous session's one-month high touched after
brighter economic data rekindled expectations that the U.S.
Federal Reserve could raise interest rates this year.
Encouraging U.S. factory and construction data offered hope
the economy was regaining momentum. That helped U.S. stocks
stage their biggest one-day rise in a month and close at
their highest since early January.
Predictably, the dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major rivals, pulled ahead and was last
at 98.377, up slightly from the previous day and not far
from its overnight peak of 98.570.
But the dollar is also vulnerable to profit-taking on any
rise, market participants said, as investors await more U.S.
data for confirmation that the economic recovery was
sure-footed.
"Not so many people are confident about the U.S. economy and
global markets, so the dollar will be rangebound for now," said
Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at Brown Brothers
Harriman in Tokyo.
Currency markets had a muted reaction to the outcome of
"Super Tuesday" state-by-state primary voting, at which
Republican Donald Trump and Democrat Hillary Clinton notched a
series of wins that took them a step closer to their respective
parties' nominations in the U.S. presidential campaign.
"Trump is more focused on the domestic economy than the
global economy, but still, it's too early to price anything into
market positions," Murata said.
The dollar lost some ground against the yen as investors
locked in gains after the U.S. unit rallied to a nearly two-week
high of 114.185. It last stood at 113.86, down about 0.1
percent.
The yen's gains were held in check by talk of more stimulus
from Japanese authorities, though this time the chatter centred
on fiscal measures, rather than monetary policy action.
In Europe, investors braced for further easing from the
European Central Bank (ECB) at next week's review. ECB President
Mario Draghi on Tuesday said the meeting would have to take into
account weaker prospects for growth and inflation.
The common currency edged down about 0.1 percent to $1.0860
, within sight of a one-month trough of $1.0834 set on
Tuesday.
The euro slipped about 0.2 percent to 123.66 yen,
moving back toward a near three-year trough of 122.085 set
overnight.
Business surveys outside the United States kept alive fears
about global growth momentum, with manufacturing output across
much of Asia shrinking in February and waning throughout Europe.
Among the best performing major currencies was the Canadian
dollar, which scaled a three-month peak of C$1.3387
against its U.S. counterpart on Tuesday after economic growth
data beat forecasts. The dollar took back some of that ground in
Asian trading, adding about 0.1 percent to buy C$1.3424.
The Aussie was trading solidly above 72 U.S. cents to
$0.7220, having drifted up from Tuesday's low near 71
cents before data showed Australia's economy outpaced all
forecasts to grow at the fastest pace in almost two years last
quarter.
(Editing by Richard Pullin & Shri Navaratnam)