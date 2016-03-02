* Aussie dollar back at 73 U.S. cents, near 2016 peak
* Other major currencies subdued ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs
data
* China services PMI due later in the morning
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, March 3 The Australian dollar started
trade in Asia on Thursday near its 2016 peak, having soared on
the back of surprisingly strong local data just as the
greenback, euro and yen settled into a holding pattern.
The Aussie flirted with 73 U.S. cents, its highest
since Jan 4, following a 1.7 percent rally on Tuesday. Investors
warmed to the currency after news fourth quarter economic growth
unexpectedly picked up to a healthy 3.0 percent annual clip.
"We have been taken out of our short AUDUSD recommendation,"
analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
"While we have moved to the sidelines for now, we remain of
the view that the outlook is bearish for the AUD."
The Aussie scaled a three-month peak on the euro, which slid
to A$1.4869, and came just shy of 83.00 yen
- its highest in nearly a month.
By contrast, the greenback held in familiar territory
against the euro and yen even after a report showed solid U.S.
jobs growth in the private sector.
The greenback was back near 113.50 yen after losing
grip of a two-week high of 114.56. The euro drifted up to
$1.0871, from a one-month trough of $1.0825.
While the ADP National Employment Report pointed to a
healthy outcome for Friday's non-farm payrolls, a Federal
Reserve survey found that economic conditions varied
considerably across regions and within sectors.
The mixed picture remains a headache for Fed policymakers
face when they next meet to decide the path of interest rates on
March 15-16.
Against the yen, the common currency dipped to 123.40
, from above 124.00.
Investors remained wary of buying the euro after another top
European Central Bank (ECB) policymaker hinted at possible
action next week, when the ECB holds its policy review.
Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said euro zone banks
can deal with rock bottom interest rates and actually benefit
from the central bank's efforts to prop up growth and inflation.
Australia's trade data is due later in the morning followed
by a private-sector survey on China's services sector.