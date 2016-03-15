* BOJ seen likely to hold pat, assessing negative rate
impact
* Investors await Kuroda press conference
* Fed also seen steady, and could hint at future hikes
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 15 The dollar was steady in Asian
trade on Tuesday, with the yen on deck as investors waited for
the outcome of the Bank of Japan's two-day policy meeting later
in the session.
Next up will be the U.S. Federal Reserve, which begins its
own two-day policy meeting on Tuesday.
The dollar was nearly flat against its Japanese counterpart
at 113.78 yen, while the yen edged down slightly against
the euro to 126.31.
Most investors expect the central bank to hold policy
steady, as Governor Haruhiko Kuroda has said he hopes to spend
more time assessing the impact on the economy of its negative
interest rate policy that it unveiled in January.
Any additional easing steps would likely take the form of a
modest increase in asset purchases, some analysts say.
Investors await Kuroda's post-meeting press conference at
0630 GMT.
"Kuroda will face some awkward questions on why the yen is
significantly stronger now than before negative rates were
revealed," Sean Callow, senior currency strategist at Westpac,
said in a note.
The euro was little changed at $1.1101, within sight
of last week's one-month high of $1.1218 touched after the
European Central Bank chief Mario Draghi followed the bank's
extensive easing on Thursday with comments suggesting further
cuts were unlikely.
The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies, with
the dollar index at 96.612, holding well above a
one-month low of 95.938 hit on Friday.
The Fed is seen standing pat on interest rates, and could
also make clear that future hikes are on its agenda despite
concerns about the strength of the global economy, as long as
U.S. inflation and jobs continue to strengthen.
On Monday, an increasingly important gauge of U.S. inflation
rebounded last month from record low levels, adding to other
firming price measures that could help pave the way for futures
Fed interest rate hikes.
Analysts have noted that the global situation appears much
calmer than it did in January, when the Fed noted the U.S
economic slowdown, the decline in inflation, and external
factors including China and oil prices.
"Markets are now pricing in a 25 percent chance the Fed
moves by the end of the April meeting, 60 percent chance by the
June meeting and 100 percent by November," wrote Steven
Englander, global head of G10 foreign exchange strategy at
CitiFX in New York.
"Investors have to ask themselves whether the Fed likes
these odds, and will validate them, or try and shift
expectations in one direction or another," he said.