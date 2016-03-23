* Euro off lows touched in wake of Brussels attack
* Sterling nurses losses after Brussels attack stokes Brexit
fears
* Dollar bolstered by Fed's Evans, who sees further rate
hikes
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 23 The dollar edged down on
Wednesday as Asian investors reacted to overnight news of
attacks in Brussels, though hawkish comments from another U.S.
Federal Reserve official underpinned the U.S. currency.
Attacks on Brussels airport and a rush-hour metro train in
the Belgian capital, which occurred very late in Tuesday's Asian
session, killed dozens and triggered security alerts across
western Europe.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. currency
against six major rivals, edged down slightly to 95.611.
The euro edged up about 0.1 percent to $1.1218,
though it was well above its post-attack low of $1.1188.
The dollar inched 0.1 percent lower against the perceived
safe-haven yen to 112.26. But it remained above Tuesday's
low of 111.38 yen as well as a 17-month low of 110.67 touched
last Thursday after Fed Chair Janet Yellen took a cautious tone
on the timing of interest rate hikes this year.
Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said he expects two more
rate increases this year, unless economic data comes in a lot
stronger than expected or inflation picks up faster than
anticipated.
Evans does not have a vote on policy this year, but he is
known as one of the U.S. central bank's most dovish
policymakers. His remarks followed comments from three other Fed
officials on Monday that all suggested interest rate increase
could be on the way sooner rather than later.
"Evans normally leans towards lower rates so it is
interesting that he is happy to talk about two hikes this year,
with markets only priced for one," Sean Callow, senior currency
strategist at Westpac, said in a note.
Sterling edged up 0.1 percent to $1.4224 after
falling more than 1 percent to one-week lows against the dollar
following news of the attacks, on fears that more voters would
favour Britain leaving the European Union in a June referendum.
