By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, March 25 The dollar was on track on
Friday for a weekly gain of over 1 percent against a basket of
currencies after a chorus of U.S. Federal Reserve officials
signalled more interest rate increases than the market had been
pricing in.
The latest was St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, who
said in a speech on Thursday that another U.S. interest rate
hike "may not be far off" and noted labour market improvement.
"There's not a lot that will come" in terms of data before
the U.S. central bank's April 26-27 policy meeting, Bullard told
reporters. "I'd like to be confident that inflation expectations
are stabilizing, and hopefully increasing."
This week's hawkish remarks followed the central bank's
March meeting last week, in which the Fed halved its rate hike
expectations to two from four for this year.
Trading globally was likely to be thin, with many key
markets, including Australia, the UK and the United States,
closed to observe Good Friday. Some will be closed Monday as
well after Sunday's Easter holiday.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six rival currencies, added about 0.1 percent to
96.213, and was poised to gain 1.1 percent for the week.
While the dollar edged down 0.1 percent against the yen to
112.83, it was still up 1.1 percent for the week and well
above last week's 17-month low of 110.67 yen.
Data earlier on Friday showed that Japan's consumer
inflation was flat in the year to February as low energy costs
and weak consumption put a lid on price growth, keeping pressure
on the Bank of Japan to add more stimulus even after easing
policy less than two months ago.
The euro slipped 0.1 percent to $1.1162, below last
week's one-month peak of $1.1342. It was on track to lose 0.9
percent in a week marred by attacks on Brussels for which
Islamic State claimed responsibility.
The attacks added to pressure on sterling and sent it to its
weakest trade-weighted basis in two years on fears that British
voters would decide at a poll in June to leave the European
Union.
Sterling was last down about 0.2 percent at $1.4118,
down about 2.4 percent for the week.
