By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 28 The dollar nudged up against the
euro and yen on Monday, after rebounding last week following a
series of comments from U.S. Federal Reserve officials who
supported the case for more interest rate hikes.
The remarks such as those from St. Louis President James
Bullard raised prospects of more rate hikes than the market had
anticipated.
Such views helped the greenback recover from a knock earlier
this month when the Fed halved its rate hike expectations to two
from four this year.
A batch of U.S. indicators this week will provide investors
with a chance to gauge whether the U.S. economy is robust enough
to bear a series of rate hikes.
"The dollar's near-term performance will hinge on data,
notably Friday's Japanese tankan, U.S. non-farm payrolls and the
manufacturing PMI," said Shusuke Yamada, chief Japan FX
strategist at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in Tokyo.
Other U.S. data that could impact the dollar this week
include the core personal consumption expenditures price (PCE)
index due later on Monday and Thursday's Chicago purchasing
management index (PMI).
"Statements by the Fed's Yellen and Dudley will also be in
focus. They are core Fed board members and dollar will be
supported if they express hawkish views," Yamada said.
Fed Chair Janet Yellen speaks on Tuesday and New York Fed
President William Dudley speaks on Thursday.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 113.375 yen after
touching a 12-day high of 134.400. The U.S. currency had gained
1.4 percent versus its safe-haven Japanese peer last week,
pulling away from a 17-month low of 110.67 plumbed mid-month.
The euro inched down 0.1 percent to $1.1160 following
a loss of 0.9 percent last week.
The dollar index, which gained roughly 1.3 percent last
week, touched 96.368, its highest since March 16.
The Australian dollar was steady at $0.7506 having
lost 1.4 percent last week and knocked away from an eight-month
high of $0.7681 as commodity prices slid sharply from their
recent peaks.
