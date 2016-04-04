* Dollar hovers near 5-1/2-mth low vs euro
* Sterling weak after soft UK manufacturing survey
* Aussie moves further away from 8-mth high vs dollar
By Lisa Twaronite and Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, April 4 The dollar was on the defensive
on Monday, after Friday's firm U.S. jobs report failed to shift
the broadly held view that the Federal Reserve will remain
cautious on interest rate hikes this year.
The dollar slipped about 0.2 percent to 111.45 yen,
after earlier skidding to as low as 111.32, its nadir since
March 21.
"I think the market is too pessimistic today, against the
dollar," said Masashi Murata, senior currency strategist at
Brown Brothers Harriman in Tokyo.
"I don't see any reason that many people would want to buy
the yen against the dollar," he said, in light of the mostly
positive U.S. employment report as well as the likelihood of
more monetary stimulus from Japan.
Japanese companies' long-term inflation expectations
weakened in March from three months ago, a Bank of Japan survey
showed on Monday, a sign that the central bank's January
decision to adopt negative interest rates has so far failed to
convince firms price rises will accelerate over time.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1389, not far
from a 5-1/2-month high of $1.1438 struck on Friday.
According to Friday's data, U.S. non-farm payrolls rose by
215,000 last month, slightly above expectations, and average
hourly earnings rose after slipping in February. But the
unemployment rate edged up to 5.0 percent from an eight-year low
of 4.9 percent.
"The jobs data underscored the ongoing steady recovery by
the U.S. economy," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist
at Barclays in Tokyo. "But the Fed did not reduce its rate hike
projections in March due to U.S. concerns but rather worries
about overseas economies, so a strong jobs report did not do
much to support tightening expectations."
Markit's U.S. manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI)
for March also improved slightly to 51.5, up from 51.3 in
February, in brighter contrast with a weaker reading for Europe.
The Fed stood pat on monetary policy last month and reduced
its rate hike expectations for the year to two from four.
In comments that hit the dollar, Fed Chair Janet Yellen said
last week the U.S. central bank should proceed only cautiously
as it looks to raise interest rates, pushing back against a
handful of colleagues who suggested another move may be just
around the corner.
"Yellen has pretty much decided the dollar's near-term
direction, and with U.S. jobs data out of the way, each currency
will likely move on domestic factors versus the dollar," Kadota
at Barclays said.
Speculators slashed their bullish bets on the dollar for a
fourth straight week, with net long positions falling to their
lowest in nearly two years, according to Reuters calculations
and data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday.
Sterling failed to capitalise on the dollar's broad
weakness, weighed down by a weak UK manufacturing survey.
The pound edged down slightly to $1.4220 after
sliding 0.9 percent on Friday. The currency has pulled back from
a seven-year low of $1.3836 struck late in February on worries
about Britain leaving the European Union but has remained shaky.
Against the euro, sterling was slightly higher with the
European unit buying 80.02 pence. It rose as high as
80.20 pence on Friday, its highest since November 2014.
Mixed domestic data weighed on the Australian dollar, which
slumped 0.5 percent to $0.7628, moving away from an
eight-month high of $0.7723 scaled last week when a bounce in
commodity prices and broad losses by the dollar boosted the
Aussie.
Muted retail sales, subdued inflation and a survey
suggesting that labour demand may have peaked all pressured the
Aussie.
(Editing by Eric Meijer and Richard Borsuk)