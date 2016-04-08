* Dollar gets respite vs yen in wake of drop to 17-month low
* Japan's finance minister warns against rapid yen rise
* Short covering seen supporting dollar/yen for now
(Updates prices, adds comments)
By Lisa Twaronite and Masayuki Kitano
TOKYO/SINGAPORE, April 8 The dollar firmed a
little but languished close to 17-month lows against the yen on
Friday, with the Japanese currency poised for weekly gains
against its major counterparts despite verbal warnings from
Japanese officials.
Underpinning the greenback, a less cautious tone from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen reminded investors that U.S.
interest rate hikes are likely still in the cards this year, and
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso let them know direct
intervention is also possible.
Speaking at a panel with former chiefs of the U.S. central
bank, Yellen said late on Thursday that the labour market was
"close" to full strength and that inflation was currently held
back by temporary factors. She said the economy is on a solid
course and still on track to warrant further interest rate
hikes.
But the dollar's big picture still shows expectations of
waning strength. A Reuters poll of strategists released on
Thursday showed the dollar rally that began in mid-2014 has
nearly run its course and will only gain slightly over the
coming year, with respondents saying risks to their forecasts
are tilted more to the downside.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said early on Friday that
rapid foreign exchange moves were "undesirable," that the
current yen moves were "one-sided," and that Japan would takes
steps as needed.
Aso's words helped the dollar gain about 0.4 percent to
108.67 yen after dropping as low as 107.67 on Thursday,
its weakest since October 2014. But it was still on track to
lose 2.7 percent for the week.
While the dollar seems to be getting a lift from position
squaring for now, market players are probably looking to sell
the greenback on rallies, said a trader for a Japanese bank in
Singapore.
The dollar could eventually drop towards levels around 100
yen to 102 yen, a range it was boxed in for some time during
2014, the trader added.
Daily charts show the dollar had mostly traded in a range of
roughly 100.80 yen to 102.80 from February 2014 to July 2014,
although there were occasional rises above the top side in that
period.
The euro added about 0.3 percent against the yen to 123.47
yen but was poised to shed around 2.9 percent for the
week.
While the odds of direct yen-selling foreign exchange
intervention have "slightly risen," strategists at ING said they
remain some distance away from any material action ahead of a G7
summit that Japan is hosting in May, unless the dollar were to
sharply drop into the 100-105 area.
"More aggressive jawboning will be the near-term option to
maintain USD/JPY above 105," they said in a note to clients.
Another focus for the yen is the Bank of Japan's policy
meeting on April 27-28.
"We see increased risk of some form of BOJ monetary policy
response on April 27-28 to limit yen strength," said Heng Koon
How, senior FX strategist for Credit Suisse Private Banking
Asia-Pacific.
The risk of yen-selling intervention by Japanese authorities
is harder to gauge, Heng added.
The euro edged down about 0.1 percent against the
dollar to $1.1366 after rising as high as $1.1454 on Thursday,
its highest since October.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a
basket of six rival currencies, was up about 0.1 percent at
94.579, poised for a flat weekly performance.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)