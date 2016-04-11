* Dollar index falls to lows not seen since August
* Sterling outperforms ahead of UK inflation data
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 12 The U.S. dollar remained on the
defensive early on Tuesday, after carving out a fresh low on the
break of a technical barrier overnight as momentum sellers
joined in the fray.
The dollar index was swept to a near eight-month low
of 93.748 as the October trough of 93.806 gave way. It has since
drifted back to 94.000 early in Asia.
Still, the index has shed nearly 3 percent after recent
dovish comments by Fed chair Janet Yellen doused expectations
for hikes in U.S. interest rates anytime soon.
Fed funds futures <0#FF:> imply barely one quarter point
hike for the whole of 2016.
Weakness in the dollar kept the yen and euro near
multi-month peaks. The greenback slumped to a 17-month low of
107.63 yen on Monday and last stood at 107.94.
The euro, which touched a six-month high of $1.1454
last Thursday, was at $1.1410.
Japanese authorities on Monday warned the yen moves were
"one-sided and speculative" and that the government stood ready
to intervene to weaken the currency.
The dollar barely reacted to comments from Dallas Fed
President Robert Kaplan, who said he was "very open-minded" to
deciding whether to raise interest rates at a mid-June policy
meeting.
Among the top performers overnight was sterling, which
notched up broad gains. It climbed to a high of $1.4287
and was last at $1.4232.
Analysts at Commonwealth Bank said short-covering and
positioning for some risk that U.K. March inflation may be
higher when the data is released later in the day probably drove
the currency higher.
For now, traders expect the major currencies to consolidate
with no catalysts to change the prevailing theme. But that could
change later in the day with several senior Fed officials
speaking at events.
"It's going to be a busy night of Fed speakers with Harker,
Williams and Lacker all in the roster," analysts at National
Australia Bank wrote in a note to clients.
"That said... regardless of what other Fed speakers may say,
we know the that the inner circle within the Fed remains
'cautious'."
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)