* Dollar index falls to lows not seen since August
* Sterling outperforms ahead of UK inflation data
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, April 12 The U.S. dollar remained
on the defensive on Tuesday, after carving out a fresh low on
the break of a technical barrier overnight as momentum sellers
joined in the fray.
The dollar index was swept to a near eight-month low
of 93.748 on Monday as the October trough of 93.806 gave way. It
has since drifted back to 94.015 in early Asia.
Still, the index has shed nearly 3 percent after recent
dovish comments by Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen doused
expectations for hikes in U.S. interest rates anytime soon.
Fed funds futures <0#FF:> imply barely one quarter point
increase for the whole of 2016, with only about a 20 percent
chance of a hike in June priced in.
"In the big scheme of things, since the previous Group of 20
meeting in February, there's a perception that there's a
political agreement between the United States and China that a
strong dollar is not desirable," said a trader at a U.S. bank in
Tokyo.
"In light of this, monetary easing in Europe and Japan has
limited power," he said.
Weakness in the dollar kept the yen and euro not far from
multi-month peaks. The greenback recovered 0.3 percent in Asian
trade on Tuesday to 108.24 yen, after having slumped to a
17-month low of 107.63 yen on Monday
"Today we saw people taking profits on their bets for now.
But the dollar remains weak and looks likely to fall further in
the near future," said a trader at a major Japanese bank.
The euro, which touched a six-month high of $1.1454
last Thursday, was at $1.1406.
Japanese authorities on Monday warned the yen moves were
"one-sided and speculative" and that the government stood ready
to intervene to weaken the currency.
The dollar barely reacted to comments from Dallas Fed
President Robert Kaplan, who said he was "very open-minded" to
deciding whether to raise interest rates at a mid-June policy
meeting.
Among the top performers overnight was sterling, which
notched up broad gains. It climbed to a high of $1.4287
and was last at $1.4232.
Analysts at Commonwealth Bank said short-covering and
positioning for some risk that U.K. March inflation may be
higher when the data is released later in the day probably drove
the currency higher.
For now, traders expect the major currencies to consolidate
with no catalysts to change the prevailing theme. But that could
change later in the day with several senior Fed officials
speaking at events.
"It's going to be a busy night of Fed speakers with Harker,
Williams and Lacker all in the roster," analysts at National
Australia Bank wrote in a note to clients.
"That said...regardless of what other Fed speakers may say,
we know that the inner circle within the Fed remains
'cautious'."
(Editing by Eric Meijer and Jacqueline Wong)