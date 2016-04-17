Canada's Ivey purchasing index rises in March
TORONTO, April 7 The pace of purchasing activity in Canada picked up in March as inventories climbed, according to Ivey Purchasing Managers Index data released on Friday.
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 18 Commodity currencies slumped early on Monday while the safe-haven yen soared after global oil producers failed to agree on an output freeze, sending oil prices tumbling anew.
The Canadian dollar and its Australian counterpart were both marked more than 1 percent lower to as low as C$1.2957 per USD and $0.7594 in early trade.
The loonie last stood at C$1.2952 per USD, while the Aussie was at $0.7663, both down about 1 percent.
A deal to freeze oil production by OPEC and non-OPEC producers fell apart on Sunday after Saudi Arabia demanded that Iran join in despite calls on Riyadh to save the agreement and help prop up crude prices.
"There was some speculation ahead of this weekend's summit that an agreement to freeze crude oil production could be reached," analysts at Commonwealth Bank said.
The failure to secure a deal unsettled markets. U.S. crude futures slid 6.7 percent to $37.68 a barrel, while Brent futures dropped 6.7 percent to $40.18 a barrel.
Investors rushed to the safe-haven yen, sending it to three-year highs against the euro. The common currency briefly dipped below 122.00 yen for the first time since April 2013, but has since drifted back to 122.25 yen.
The dollar came within a whisker of an 18-month trough of 107.63 yen set recently, before steadying at 108.27. (Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
(Updates with details) MEXICO CITY, April 7 Annual inflation in Mexico accelerated in March to its highest level in more than seven and a half years amid a jump in the prices of some fruit and vegetables, and following a surge in gasoline costs at the start of 2017, data showed on Friday. Consumer prices rose by 5.35 percent in the year through March, according to the national statistics agency. That inflation rate was just above the consensus forecast of 5.32 percent of ana
* U.S. economy adds 98,000 jobs in March, fewer than expected