* Aussie, loonie pull back from highs as oil surge stalls
* Yen broadly weaker as risk sentiment improves
* Disappointing U.S. data pins dollar down on euro
By Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua
TOKYO/SYDNEY, April 20 Commodity-linked
currencies like the Australian and Canadian dollars pulled back
from recent peaks on Wednesday as a rally in crude oil prices
stalled after a oil workers' strike in Kuwait ended.
The Aussie was down 0.3 percent at $0.7791. It had
climbed on Tuesday to $0.7827, a high not seen since
June, as global risk appetite had improved thanks to an earlier
sharp bounce in crude oil and equities, with U.S. stocks coming
within reach of a record high.
The U.S. Federal Reserve's caution over raising interest
rates, coupled with ultra-loose monetary policies in Japan and
Europe, has boosted the appeal of the higher-yielding Aussie
this year.
The Canadian dollar hit a high of C$1.2630 per USD
overnight, reaching a high last seen in July, before slipping
back to C$1.2698.
Crude futures fell on Wednesday, snapping a sharp two-day
rally, after Kuwaiti oil workers ended a three-day strike that
had cut production from the Middle Eastern country.
The Aussie's recent surge -it has gained seven percent this
year after plumbing a seven-year low in January- had analysts
wondering whether the currency had climbed too far too fast.
"If the Aussie peaks out here or continues to advance likely
depends on two factors: how crude oil fares and whether the U.S.
dollar can end its retreat. For the U.S. dollar, next week's
Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting will be key," said
Junichi Ishikawa, FX analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"From a technical viewpoint, the Aussie looks to have
peaked. It has reached to the top of the weekly Ichimoku cloud.
Experience tells us that the Aussie began a descent the last
time it neared the cloud top back in 2014."
Against the greenback, the euro was at $1.1365,
continuing to recover from a low of $1.1234 set last week.
Traders said much now depends on the outcome of the European
Central Bank (ECB) policy meeting on Thursday.
In March, ECB chief Mario Draghi unleashed a bold easing
package but the euro rallied after he suggested there would be
no further cuts.
"The debate over what ECB president Draghi can do to weaken
the euro is growing," analysts at ANZ wrote in a note to
clients.
"Outside of some verbal discomfort at the euro's strength
and reiteration that the ECB stands ready to take further action
if necessary, it is difficult to see what he can do."
"The risks of a further squeeze higher in EUR/USD are
significant," they added.
Disappointing U.S. housing data on Tuesday was a drag on the
greenback against the euro and commodity currencies.
The greenback did fare better against the safe-haven yen,
its appeal dimmed as equities have performed well this week. The
dollar climbed back above 109.00 yen, pulling away from
Monday's trough of 107.75. The euro briefly popped above 124.00
yen for the first time in over a week.
The New Zealand dollar pushed above 70 U.S. cents
for the first time in 10 months.
Keeping kiwi bulls happy, international milk prices rose for
a second time this month. Analysts at ASB said the lift in dairy
auction prices beat expectations, led by a jump in whole milk.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro and Ian Chua; Editing by Eric
Meijer and Simon Cameron-Moore)