* Dollar index poised to end week slightly lower
* Greenback on track for weekly gains against yen
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, April 22 The euro steadied on Friday
after a volatile overnight session following the European
Central Bank meeting as markets were caught between the ECB's
steady stance for now and expectations of further stimulus down
the road.
The European currency was on track for a slight weekly gain
against its U.S. counterpart, while the dollar index, which
tracks the greenback against a basket of six major rivals, was
poised for a modest loss. The index was flat in early Asian
trade at 94.613, down 0.1 percent for the week.
The ECB held policy steady and the euro initially rallied on
the view that the central bank would not take additional
stimulus measures anytime soon. But it skidded after ECB
President Mario Draghi vowed to use all the tools at his
disposal for "as long as needed."
The euro was treading water against the dollar at $1.1291
after dropping as low as $1.1270 overnight from a more
than one-week peak of $1.1399.
"This reversal caught many investors by surprise because the
main takeaway from today's meeting is the ECB has no immediate
plans to add stimulus nor did they feel that the currency was
high enough to renew concerns about its impact on the economy,"
Kathy Lien, managing director at BK Asset Management in New
York, said in a note to clients.
"The ECB is still dovish, they see euro area outlook risks
tilted to the downside and expect rates to remain at present or
lower levels for an extended period of time," she said.
The dollar was flat against the yen at 109.44, but
was on track for a weekly gain of 0.6 percent and well off this
week's of 107.75 yen plumbed on Monday.
The yen remained pressured by market speculation that the
Bank of Japan could take further easing steps as early as its
next policy meeting on April 27-28. The Japanese central bank
could either expand its asset purchases or cut interest rates
even further into negative territory.
Ahead of the BOJ, the Federal Reserve will holds its own
policy review on April 26-27. While the Fed is not expected to
take any measures, it might use its policy statement to prepare
markets for an interest rate hike as early as June.
The dollar was underpinned by rising U.S. Treasury yields,
which scaled more than three-week highs overnight as oil prices
held near recent highs and reduced demand for safe-haven U.S.
bonds.
The yield on benchmark 10-year Treasury notes
stood at 1.866 percent in Asian trade, compared to its U.S.
close of 1.870 percent on Thursday.
