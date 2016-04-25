* Yen bruised by report of BOJ's easing
* Pound up after Obama throws weight behind "in" camp
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, April 25 The yen languished near a
three-week low on expectations the Bank of Japan could start
lending to banks at negative rates, while sterling hit a
five-week high on hopes for rise in support for Britain staying
in Europe.
The yen fell to as low as 111.90 in early trade, its
lowest level in more than three weeks, before paring losses to
trade at 111.47, up 0.3 percent from late U.S. levels on Friday.
Price moves are likely to have been exaggerated as a holiday
in Australia compounded a lack of liquidity in early Monday
before Asian trade.
On Friday, the yen fell 2.1 percent - its biggest fall since
the day BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda unleashed his second easing
in Oct 2014 - after Bloomberg reported that the Bank of Japan is
considering applying negative rates to its lending programme for
financial institutions.
The big fall was likely to have been driven by selling by
speculators who held a huge amount of yen long positions. Data
on Friday showed that currency speculators held a record yen
long position in the Chicago futures exchange.
But with much of any further easing already priced in, the
yen may have limited room to fall further after the BOJ's policy
meeting on April 27-28, some analysts said.
"The hurdle for the dollar/yen to rise further has been
heightened after the report. If the BOJ comes up with what's
already reported and a bit of stock purchases, that would lead
to buy-on-rumour-sell-on-fact type of dollar/yen selling," said
Minori Uchida, chief FX analyst at the Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi
UFJ.
The British pound scaled a five-week high of
$1.4475 in early trade and last stood at $1.4442, up 0.3 from
late last week.
The firmness stemmed from hopes that public opinion may tilt
in favour of staying in the European Union after U.S. President
Barack Obama threw his weight behind the "in" camp.
The pound hit a six-week high against the euro of 77.52
pence per euro.
The common currency was weaker against the dollar, touching
a four-week low of $1.1216.
(Editing by Richard Pullin)