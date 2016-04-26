(Corrects date in dateline)
* Dollar softer against most currencies except the yen
* Fed & BOJ policy decisions in focus
* Australia CPI could provide a brief distraction for AUD
By Ian Chua
SYDNEY, April 27 The dollar and yen were on the
defensive early on Wednesday, having suffered a broad retreat
overnight as investors hunker down ahead of policy decisions by
both the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan.
Dollar bulls seem to suspect the Fed will sound dovish
again, even though a rise in U.S. Treasury yields to five-week
highs suggested other investors were primed for a more hawkish
tone. The BOJ, on the other hand, could ease further.
That saw the euro outperform. It was back flirting with
$1.1300, pulling further away from a trough of $1.1216
set earlier in the week.
Against the yen, the common currency scaled a three-week
peak just shy of 126.00. The greenback held above
111.00 after reversing from 110.67.
Both the dollar and yen were clear losers against commodity
currencies and sterling, which climbed to a near three-month
high of $1.4640.
The Canadian dollar reached a fresh 2016 peak of 88.43 yen
and was close to a nine-month high on the greenback
.
The Fed is considered certain to keep rates steady later on
Wednesday, so the focus rests squarely on the tone of its
statement. Traders said policymakers may be wary of sending too
strong a message of an imminent policy tightening, particularly
after another batch of disappointing data.
"Overall, while the FOMC will leave its policy options wide
open and stress data dependent, there is likely to be little in
the way of catalysts for a repricing for a June rate hike,"
analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
Such an outcome would leave the dollar vulnerable to more
weakness against the euro and yen, they added.
The dollar index fell as far as 94.205, recoiling
from a recent high of 95.196. It last stood at 94.508.
Hours after the Fed, the BOJ will step up to the plate.
The decision to ease or not is seen as a close call. Any
fresh stimulus would likely focus on boosting purchases of stock
trust funds, though BOJ officials have said they can combine
other steps like more government bond buying or even another cut
in interest rates.
In Australia, consumer inflation data due at 0130 GMT could
provide a bit of distraction for Aussie players ahead of the
major central bank events.
The Aussie firmed slightly overnight to $0.7750 and
was near a 10-month high of $0.7836 set a week ago, so a
surprisingly weak number could undermine the currency.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer)