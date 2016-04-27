* Dollar softer against most currencies except the yen
* Fed & BOJ policy decisions in focus
* Aussie plunges after surprisingly soft Australian CPI
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, April 27 The Australian dollar
tumbled on Wednesday after surprisingly soft local inflation
data, while the dollar and yen were on the defensive after a
broad retreat overnight ahead of policy decisions by both the
Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan.
The Australian dollar fell more than 1 percent to $0.7672
after data showed Australia's consumer prices
unexpectedly fell 0.2 percent in January-March, undershooting
median forecast of a 0.3 percent rise.
It was the first time since 2009 the inflation gauge fell to
a negative level, raising speculation that the Reserve Bank of
Australia may have to consider rate cuts.
"The underlying rate of inflation has slowed considerably
and Australia's CPI rates are finally starting to look more like
its developed market peers. This won't sway the RBA to lower the
cash rate next Tuesday, but it will keep their easing bias in
play for a while," said Jasmin Argyrou, Aberdeen Asset
Management senior investment manager in Sydney.
The Aussie had risen almost 15 percent earlier this month
from its near seven-year low touched in January, thanks to
recovery in commodity prices, but rising expectations of a rate
cut could halt the rally.
"The RBA has been nervous about a strength in the Australian
dollar. So a rate cut would be a natural option. The Aussie's
rally could reverse its course," said Yukio Ishizuki, forex
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"On the other hand, iron ore prices have surged this year,
so given their correlation, that should prevent the Aussie from
falling fast," he added.
Dalian iron ore futures hit a 20-month high on
Monday, though they have been retreating since then.
Other major currencies were mostly stable in Asia with
dollar bulls seeming to suspect the Fed will sound dovish again,
even though a rise in U.S. Treasury yields to five-week highs
suggested other investors were primed for a more hawkish tone.
The BOJ, on the other hand, could ease further.
That saw the euro outperform. It was back up at $1.1309
, pulling further away from a trough of $1.1216 set
earlier in the week.
Against the yen, the common currency scaled a three-week
peak just shy of 126.00 and last stood at 125.76.
The greenback held at 111.18 yen after reversing from
110.67.
Sterling, which climbed to a near three-month high of
$1.4640 on Tuesday, last stood at $1.4580.
The Fed is considered certain to keep rates steady later on
Wednesday, so the focus rests squarely on the tone of its
statement. Traders said policymakers may be wary of sending too
strong a message of an imminent policy tightening, particularly
after another batch of disappointing data.
"Overall, while the FOMC will leave its policy options wide
open and stress data dependent, there is likely to be little in
the way of catalysts for a repricing for a June rate hike,"
analysts at BNP Paribas wrote in a note to clients.
Such an outcome would leave the dollar vulnerable to more
weakness against the euro and yen, they added.
Hours after the Fed, the BOJ will step up to the plate.
Many market players expect the BOJ to take some form of
easing measures, including an increase in purchase of stocks and
a cut in interest rates.
(Reporting by Ian Chua; Editing by Eric Meijer and Simon
Cameron-Moore)