* Aussie plunges after surprisingly soft Australian CPI
* Fed and BOJ monetary policy decisions in focus in next 24
hours
By Ian Chua and Hideyuki Sano
SYDNEY/TOKYO, April 27 The dollar remained
subdued on Wednesday after a broad retreat overnight ahead of
policy decisions by both the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan,
while the Australian dollar tumbled after data showed core
inflation unexpectedly slowed to the lowest on record.
The Fed is considered certain to keep rates steady when its
policy meeting ends later in the global day, so the focus rests
on the tone of its statement and any clues it offers as to when
interest rates will rise.
Traders said policymakers may be wary of sending too strong
a message of an imminent policy tightening, particularly after
another batch of disappointing data.
"I think the Federal Reserve is getting nervous about
tightening," Byron Wien, vice chairman of Blackstone Advisory
Partners, part of investment and advisory firm Blackstone Group
LP, told reporters at a roundtable event on a visit to Tokyo.
"They tightened in December, and said they would tighten
four times in 2016. They passed on a March increase, and I think
they'll only raise interest rates once, probably in June," he
said.
Any hints that an interest rate hike might be delayed would
leave the dollar vulnerable to more weakness against the euro
and yen. While dollar bulls fear the Fed will sound dovish
again, a rise in U.S. Treasury yields to five-week highs
suggested some investors expected a more hawkish tone.
Hours after the Fed, the BOJ will step up to the plate on
Thursday in Asia.
Many market players expect the BOJ to take some form of
easing measures, including an increase in purchase of stocks and
a cut in interest rates, though many say this meeting will be a
close call.
The greenback edged down about 0.2 percent to 111.08 yen
though it remained above its overnight low of 110.67.
Against the yen, the common currency scaled a three-week
peak of 125.98 overnight but was last down about 0.2
percent at 125.57.
The euro edged down about 0.1 percent to $1.1297, but
remained above a nearly four-week trough of $1.1216 set on
Monday.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a
basket of six major rivals, edged down 0.1 percent to 94.504
.
Sterling, which climbed to a near three-month high of
$1.4640 on Tuesday, last stood at $1.4570.
The Australian dollar, meanwhile, skidded 1.5 percent to
$0.7632, plumbing $0.7623 earlier, after data showed
Australia's consumer prices unexpectedly fell 0.2 percent in
January-March, undershooting median forecast of a 0.3 percent
rise, while core inflation was slower than expected.
It was the first time since 2009 the inflation gauge fell to
a negative level, raising speculation that the Reserve Bank of
Australia may have to consider rate cuts.
"The underlying rate of inflation has slowed considerably
and Australia's CPI rates are finally starting to look more like
its developed market peers. This won't sway the RBA to lower the
cash rate next Tuesday, but it will keep their easing bias in
play for a while," said Jasmin Argyrou, Aberdeen Asset
Management senior investment manager in Sydney.
The Aussie had risen almost 15 percent earlier this month
from its near seven-year low touched in January, thanks to
recovery in commodity prices, but rising expectations of a rate
cut could halt the rally.
"The RBA has been nervous about a strength in the Australian
dollar. So a rate cut would be a natural option. The Aussie's
rally could reverse its course," said Yukio Ishizuki, forex
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
"On the other hand, iron ore prices have surged this year,
so given their correlation, that should prevent the Aussie from
falling fast," he added.
