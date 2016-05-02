DIARY-Top Economic Events to May 31
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
TOKYO May 2 The dollar fell to as low as 106.14 yen, its lowest level since October 2014 after the U.S. Treasury put Japan on a new currency monitoring list with four other countries that have large trade surpluses with the United States.
The report is making it harder for Japan to intervene in the currency market to stem the yen's gains.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Andrew Hay)
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------
* Files for mixed shelf of up to $75 million - sec filing Source text - (http://bit.ly/2pgpRZi) Further company coverage: