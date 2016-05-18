* Japan economy expands more than expected, dodges recession
* Sterling, Aussie slip after overnight gains
By Lisa Twaronite and Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, May 18 The yen gained against the dollar
and the euro on Wednesday, after data showed Japan's economy
expanded at the fastest pace in a year in the first quarter and
some investors pared bets on further stimulus.
Japan's economy expanded by an annualised 1.7 percent in
January-March, easily beating the median market forecast for a
0.2 percent increase and rebounding from a 1.7 percent
contraction in the previous quarter, the Cabinet Office data
showed.
"The yen strengthened a bit because growth was stronger than
many had expected," said Ayako Sera, market strategist at
Sumitomo Trust and Banking. "But looking at the details, there
were still some concerning areas, including capital spending."
Many analysts said Japan narrowly dodged recession, defined
as two straight quarters of contraction, because of the boost
from the extra day in a leap year. The Bank of Japan chose to
hold policy steady at its last meeting, but many still believe
it will muster additional easing steps as early as next month.
The dollar notched its session high of 109.27 yen
just ahead of the GDP release, and subsequently fell as low as
108.73. It was last down 0.3 percent at 108.84.
Overnight, the U.S. currency briefly spiked to 109.65 yen,
its highest since April 28 after data showed U.S. consumer
prices recorded their biggest increase in more than three years
in April.
The greenback, however, drifted off the high as U.S.
equities flagged and nudged down Treasury bond yields.
The euro slipped 0.3 percent against the yen to 123.11
.
Against the dollar, the euro was slightly lower at $1.1309
after closing little changed against the dollar
overnight.
The pound slipped 0.2 percent to $1.4451. Sterling
spiked to $1.4524 overnight after a pair of polls showing the
"In" camp well ahead in the run-up to Britain's June 23
referendum on European Union membership.
The gains were later trimmed by lower-than-expected U.K.
inflation data.
The Australian dollar slipped 0.3 percent to
$0.7302, giving back some of the previous session's rally on
minutes of the Reserve Bank of Australia's (RBA) May policy
meeting, which encouraged markets to pare back the chances of a
cut in interest rates.
