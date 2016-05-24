* Yen holds gains vs dollar and euro amid sagging stocks
* Dollar index steady, still in reach of 2-month high
* Canadian dollar struggles near 6-week lows as oil slides
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, May 24 The yen held on to gains on
Tuesday, shored up by investors' risk aversion and receding
expectations that Japan will weaken the currency after a fresh
warning by the United States last week against intervention.
Commodity-linked currencies such as the Australian and
Canadian dollars were on the back foot, weighed down by a
continuing decline in commodities such as crude oil.
The euro was flat at 122.605 yen after sliding
0.8 percent overnight.
The dollar was firm at 109.260 yen, having fallen to
as low as 109.120 overnight.
The greenback had risen to a three-week high of 110.590 late
last week as prospects of the Federal Reserve hiking interest
rates as early as June were revived.
But the dollar has given back a large part of its gains to
the yen after a weekend G7 meeting of central bankers and
finance ministers concluded with the United States warning Japan
against intervening to weaken the yen, a rift that is perceived
as preventing Tokyo from acting.
A decline in global equities at the start of the week has
given the safe-haven yen an added lift.
Hawkish comments from Fed officials overnight like St. Louis
Fed President James Bullard and San Francisco Fed President John
Williams have done little to support the dollar against its
Japanese counterpart.
"The yen gained as risk aversion overcame the Fed officials'
hawkish views. Upward pressure on the yen was stronger due to
weaker stocks and falling commodities," said Junichi Ishikawa,
FX analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"That said, the dollar index has stood tall overall amid a
significant rise in the two-year U.S. Treasury yield. Trades
preparing for a potential Fed rate hike in June are likely to
continue."
The dollar index was effectively unchanged at 95.280,
not too far from a two-month high of 95.502 touched last week.
The euro was steady at $1.1216.
The Australian dollar dipped 0.1 percent to $0.7220
, hovering just above a 2-1/2-month low of $0.7175
plumbed last week.
The Canadian dollar stood near C$1.3174 per dollar,
a six-week trough hit on Monday.
U.S. crude oil has slid for the past four sessions on
the back of a stubborn global glut.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)