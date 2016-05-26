* Dollar index edges away from this week's two-month highs
* Yellen on deck, with planned speech on Friday
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, May 26 The yen surged in early trade on
Thursday, chipping away at the recently buoyant dollar as
investors looked ahead to a speech by Federal Reserve chief
Janet Yellen on whether a rate increase is imminent and on a
pending decision on a planned sales tax hike in Japan.
The dollar had stuck close to its recent ranges, but a
sudden spike in the yen triggered stop-loss orders and brought
as low as 109.54 from a session high of 110.235. It was
last at 109.72, taking back some of the ground it lost and
moving toward its three-week high of 110.590 yen marked on
Friday.
"The sudden move shows how jumpy everyone is," said a trader
at a foreign bank in Tokyo.
The yen has been volatile of late, particularly around the
timing of Japan's sales tax increase.
Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday that he
told his G7 counterparts at a finance leaders' meeting last week
that Japan will raise the tax as planned. But he did not say
whether that meant Japan has officially pledged to the
international community that it will go ahead with the increase.
Japan's top government spokesman on Wednesday denied a
newspaper report that Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is likely to
delay the sales tax hike now scheduled for next year.
"You have conflicting opinions coming out of the same
government, and I think that's creating some noise in the
market," said Jennifer Vail, head of fixed-income research at
U.S. Bank Wealth Management in Portland, Oregon.
"Anytime you have conflicting major players in the market
place, it creates confusion, and I think the yen will likely
struggle without clarity on whether they're going to delay the
sales tax hike," she said.
Markets were also keeping an eye on the Group of Seven
leaders summit meeting in Japan. Concerns about the health of
the global economy are likely to be a key topic among the
participants, although full agreement on macro-economic policy
looks elusive.
Fed Chair Yellen is due to speak on Friday, and could
reinforce expectations that the central bank might raise
interest rates as early as next month, or July. Hawkish minutes
from the Fed's April policy meeting and comments by several
policymakers hinted that a hike could be forthcoming.
The dollar index inched down 0.1 percent to 95.284,
not far from a two-month high of 95.661 notched in the previous
session.
The euro added 0.1 percent to $1.1169, after skidding
to a roughly 10-week low of $1.1129 on Wednesday.
Underpinning the single currency, Eurogroup ministers gave
Greece its firmest offer yet of debt relief, approving the
release of 10.3 billion euros ($11.48 billion) in recognition of
painful fiscal reforms pushed through by Prime Minister Alexis
Tsipras' leftist-led coalition.
($1 = 0.8970 euros)
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)