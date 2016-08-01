* Yen pares gains made after disappointing BOJ easing
* Sterling edges up ahead of Thursday's BOE decision
* Focus on Friday's nonfarm payrolls data for July
TOKYO, Aug 1 The dollar pulled away on Monday
from lows it hit following disappointing U.S. growth figures
late last week, while the yen pared some of the large gains it
made after the Bank of Japan unveiled a much smaller stimulus
than was expected.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six peers, was up 0.1 percent at 95.578,
crawling away from its Friday low of 95.384, its lowest since
July 5.
U.S. gross domestic product grew at an annual 1.2 percent
in April-June, Commerce Department figures showed on Friday,
falling far short of the 2.6 percent increase forecast by
economists polled by Reuters.
"The U.S. dollar advance was stopped in its tracks by the
disappointingly weak Q2 GDP figures," Marc Chandler, global head
of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note.
The dollar index's next immediate technical target is 94.75,
he said, as market speculation of a near-term interest rate hike
continues to fade.
"The FOMC statement earlier in the week did not leave the
impression that a September hike was likely, and with the poor
growth numbers, the odds were downgraded further," Chandler
said.
New York Fed President William Dudley said at an
international central bankers conference in Bali on Monday that
the central bank could hike rates before the November U.S.
election if the economy and labour market improve quickly,
although he added the Fed should be cautious when considering a
hike because of lingering risks to the U.S. economy.
Dallas Fed President Robert Kaplan told reporters after the
GDP came out that the Fed should not overreact to Friday's
weaker-than-expected growth report, but needed to consider more
data before contemplating another hike.
Interest rate futures implied a 33 percent chance on Friday
that the Fed would raise rates by year-end, down from 43 percent
on Thursday, CME Group's FedWatch gauge showed.
The weaker-than-expected GDP report followed a strong U.S.
non-farm payrolls report for June, as well as improving
inflation, retail sales and jobless claims data, that had
prompted many investors to increase their dollar positions.
Speculators raised their bullish U.S. dollar bets to the
highest level in nearly five months, with the value of the
dollar's net long position increasing to $13.66 billion in the
week ended July 26 from $10.42 billion the previous week,
according to Reuters calculations and data from the Commodity
Futures Trading Commission released on Friday.
The nonfarm payrolls report for July will be published on
Friday. Economists polled by Reuters project a gain of 175,000
jobs, down from June's 287,000 increase. The unemployment rate
is seen holding steady at 4.9 percent.
The dollar added 0.4 percent to 102.42 yen, after
whipsaw trading in Friday's session in which it ranged from a
low of 101.97 to a high of 105.75. The euro rose 0.3 percent to
114.47 yen.
The BOJ disappointed market hopes on Friday that it might
increase its already massive buying of Japanese government bonds
or take already negative interest rates lower. Instead, it
increased its purchase of exchange-traded funds to 6 trillion
yen and kept interest rates at minus 0.1 percent, leading some
strategists and investors to conclude that policymakers are
running out of options.
Investors might also be disappointed this week with the
amount of direct fiscal spending in the government's 28 trillion
yen ($273 billion) stimulus package, which is set to be approved
by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's cabinet on Tuesday.
Direct fiscal spending will total only about 7 trillion yen,
two people briefed on the matter told Reuters on Thursday.
"Already the amount was leaked, and the market is bracing
for it," said Tohru Sasaki, head of Japan market research at
JPMorgan Chase Bank in Tokyo.
"The market will not be surprised in a good way," he said.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1176 while
sterling added 0.2 percent to $1.3251, with investors
focused on the Bank of England's decision on Thursday.
A Reuters poll of economists published last week predicted
the British central bank would cut its benchmark bank rate for
the first time since 2009 to 0.25 percent from 0.50 percent, but
most said it would not revive its massive bond-buying programme
for now.
Major currencies had a muted reaction to surveys on China's
factory sector.
The Caixin/Markit Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' index
(PMI) rose to a 1 1/2-year high of 50.6, beating market
expectations of 48.7 and up from 48.6 in June. But an official
survey showed factory activity slipped in July.
"It gave the Aussie a modest boost," said Sue Trinh, senior
currency strategist at RBC Capital Markets in Hong Kong.
The Australian dollar was slightly higher at $0.7608.
($1 = 102.5100 yen)
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Sam Holmes and Eric
Meijer)