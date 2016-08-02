* Dollar undermined by easing Fed rate hike expectations
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO Aug 2 The dollar hovered near three-week
lows on Tuesday after soft U.S. economic data undermined the
case for an early Federal Reserve rate hike while the Australian
dollar braced for the probability of a policy easing later in
the day.
The dollar index against a basket of six major currencies
stood at 95.758, having fallen to as low as 95.384
last week when it posted its biggest fall in three months.
The index has struggled to stage a meaningful recovery since
after the release of very weak U.S. gross domestic product
growth for the June quarter late last week.
Weaker-than-expected manufacturing data released on Monday
continued to hold the greenback down. The influential Institute
for Supply Management's (ISM) index of national factory activity
dropped to 52.6 in July from 53.2 in June, below market
expectations of 53.0.
Fed funds futures are pricing in less than a 40 percent
chance of an interest rate hike by December.
Against the yen, the dollar changed hands at 102.40
yen, near its three-week low hit on Friday after the Bank of
Japan disappointed markets with a less aggressive than expected
easing.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is also due to formerly
unveil his economic package on Tuesday, which is expected to
include 7.5 trillion yen of fiscal spending, though this is not
expected to affect the yen much.
"The size and rough contents of the package are already
known so I doubt it will move markets. The dollar/yen is likely
to fall unless there are clearer signs of a rate hike by the
Fed," said Shinichiro Kadota, senior FX and rates strategist at
Barclays Securities Japan.
The euro traded at $1.1165, having moved little so
far this week.
Meanwhile, the Australian dollar was on hold as
traders looked to a policy announcement from the Reserve Bank of
Australia at 0430 GMT, which is expected to cut interest rates
to a new low.
Local interbank futures <0#YIB:> put the probability of a 25
basis point cut at around 60 percent.
While expectations of a rate cut have dented the Aussie
dollar, the currency remains relatively well-supported due in
part to its still relatively high yield among its developed
market peers.
The Aussie 10-year bonds yield stood just above 1.8 percent
, compared with 1.5 percent for its U.S. counterpart
and below zero percent in Japan and
Germany.
(Editing by Sam Holmes)