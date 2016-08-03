* Unconvincing data dims US rate hike prospects, hurts
dollar
* Dollar/yen seen heading towards break of 100 yen threshold
* Aussie resilient despite rate cut by RBA
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 3 The dollar struggled near 6-week
lows against at basket of currencies early on Wednesday, as
expectations for a near-term U.S. interest rate hike cooled.
The allure of U.S. assets took a knock overnight as Wall
Street indexes notched their worst day in roughly a month in the
wake of unconvincing economic data.
U.S. consumer spending rose but the markets focused more on
Tuesday's lacklustre inflation numbers. Economists say this,
together with weak business investment and the second quarter's
anaemic economic growth pace, could encourage a cautious Federal
Reserve to keep interest rates at current low levels for a
while.
More pessimistic views towards the U.S. economy hurt the
greenback, as a robust economic outlook had made the United
States one of the few countries ready to hike rates. Much of the
other leading economies, in contrast, have been stuck in a
monetary easing cycle.
"The 'risk on' trend led by strength in the United States
that has supported the dollar is starting to wane," said Junichi
Ishikawa, currency analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
The dollar index was at 95.147, within close reach of
the 6-week trough of 95.003 touched overnight.
The euro was little changed at $1.1219 after gaining
0.6 percent overnight to touch $1.1234, its highest since the
Brexit referendum.
The dollar was up 0.2 percent at 101.075 yen. It slid
1.5 percent the previous day to a 3-week trough of 100.680, amid
some disappointment that a Tuesday meeting between Japanese
Finance Minister Taro Aso and Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko
Kuroda did not result in steps to weaken the yen.
Ishikawa at IG Securities reckons it is matter of time
before the dollar breaks below the 100 yen threshold. The dollar
briefly slipped below the watershed mark in a knee-jerk reaction
after the Brexit referendum, but it has managed to stay above
ever since.
"The break below 100 yen after Brexit was an irregular move.
But this time, the yen is gaining steadily on fundamental
factors like Japan's improving current account balance and
fading impact of BOJ's multi-dimensional easing," Ishikawa said.
The Japanese central bank eased monetary policy on Friday by
upping the amount of its exchange-traded fund purchases, but
underwhelmed the markets by holding off from increasing the
amount of government bond purchases.
The dollar's broad weakness helped the Australian dollar as
well, which rose about 1 percent overnight to a near 3-week high
of $0.7638 despite an interest rate cut by the Reserve Bank of
Australia.
The Aussie last traded at $0.7594, down 0.2 percent
on the day.
