* Dollar on back foot after lacklustre US retail sales data
* Lower Treasury yields seen weighing on greenback
* Market shows little reaction to weak Q2 Japan GDP
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 15 The dollar was on the defensive on
Monday, pressured by downbeat U.S. data that tempered
expectations of a near-term interest rate hike by the Federal
Reserve.
The greenback was little changed at 101.340 yen after
losing 0.6 percent on Friday, when the U.S. indicators were
released. The euro was steady at $1.1156 after edging up
0.2 percent on Friday.
The dollar index was effectively unchanged at 95.767
after going to as low as 95.254 on Friday, its lowest since
August 3.
The dollar came under pressure after Treasury yields slid
sharply in response to weaker-than-expected U.S. retail sales
and producer prices data on Friday. The 10-year U.S. Treasury
note yield fell roughly 5 basis points on Friday to
a 2-week low.
"It is difficult for the dollar to rise when long-term U.S.
Treasury yields head in the opposite direction, and yields look
to remain capped for a while," said Koji Fukaya, president of
FPG Securities in Tokyo.
"The drop in yields looks overdone, but Treasuries have been
showing less of a response to strong data while reacting more to
weak ones. This is perhaps understandable when debt market
expectations are that a rate hike would not result in a series
of tightening steps."
Already slim expectations for a U.S. interest rate increase
in September were trimmed even further after the data, while
prospects for a rate hike in December also took a knock.
Federal funds futures implied traders saw a 43 percent
chance the U.S. central bank would increase interest rates at
its December policy meeting, down from 47 percent shortly before
Friday's data.
"The dollar's push lower that we anticipate until later in
the month gained momentum following the disappointing U.S.
retail sales report before the weekend," wrote Marc Chandler,
global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.
"The dollar's technical tone has deteriorated, while
economic data is unlikely to be sufficient to reverse
sentiment."
U.S. economic data due this week include Tuesday's housing
starts, consumer price index and industrial output and the
Philadelphia Fed's business sentiment index on Thursday.
Asian currency markets showed little reaction to Monday's
data which showed Japan's economic growth stalled in the second
quarter.
The world's third-largest economy expanded by an annualised
0.2 percent in the second quarter, less than a median market
forecast for a 0.7 percent increase, Cabinet Office data showed
on Monday.
The lacklustre data was taken in stride with the market more
focused on the Bank of Japan's comprehensive policy review in
September and whether it will suggest any chance in strategy.
Sterling edged up 0.1 percent to $1.2931.
The focus was on whether this week's UK economic data would
either push the pound to or away from the 31-year low of $1.2798
touched after the June Brexit referendum.
Signs of economic weakness after the Brexit vote are
expected to provide incentive for the Bank of England to easy
monetary policy further, which in turn could weaken the pound.
British indicators due this week include Tuesday's consumer
and producer prices, Wednesday's employment and Thursday's
retail sales.
The Australian dollar was flat at $0.7646. The
Aussie had risen to a 3-month high of $0.7760 last week, thanks
in part to the country's relatively higher yields, but it was
nudged off the peak in response to weaker than expected Chinese
indicators.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)