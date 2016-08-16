* Dollar caught in range ahead of a slew of US data releases
* Sterling sags after downbeat UK housing data, CPI awaited
* Crude oil bounce lift Canadian and Australian dollars
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 16 The dollar treaded water early on
Tuesday, caught in a narrow range ahead of a series of U.S. data
releases later in the session, while sterling was on the
defensive after downbeat U.K. data nudged it towards a 31-year
low.
The dollar was flat at 101.250 yen after spending the
previous day stuck between 101.460 and 100.870.
The euro was steady at $1.1180, having scraped out a
0.2 percent gain overnight. The dollar index was little changed
at 95.641 after losing about 0.2 percent on Monday.
The greenback was put on the defensive after
weaker-than-expected U.S. data on Friday dented prospects of a
near-term rate hike by the Federal Reserve, with the resulting
fall in Treasury yields pressuring the currency.
The markets will look to U.S. data later in the day
including consumer prices, housing starts and industrial output
for another chance to gauge the health of the world's largest
economy.
The dollar fared better against the pound, which has slid
steadily on concerns that the economic fallout from Britain's
decision to leave the European Union would keep the Bank of
England stuck with an easier monetary policy indefinitely.
Sterling was effectively flat at $1.2881 after
slipping 0.3 percent overnight in the wake of data showing
prices of British homes for sale falling by their most in nine
months in August.
The pound has inched closer to $1.2798, a 31-year low struck
in June after the Brexit referendum.
"The pound is likely to keep slipping towards $1.2798 as the
U.K. economy faces the risk of a downturn and amid the prospect
of further easing by the BOE," said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief
currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo, who forecasts
the pound to reach $1.2000 by the year's end.
"Although unlikely, the British economy will have to avoid a
recession for the pound to bottom out. But indicators now being
released after the Brexit vote point towards a recession and the
need for more monetary easing."
Investors will look to the British consumer prices data due
later in the session for immediate incentives.
Commodity-linked currencies fared well thanks to a rise in
crude oil prices.
The Canadian dollar was at $1.2924 per dollar after
touching a one-month high of $1.2902 overnight. The Australian
dollar was steady at $0.7680 after gaining 0.4 percent
on Monday.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam)