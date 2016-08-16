* Dollar/yen falls to lowest in more than a month
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, Aug 16 The dollar hit a one-month low
against the yen on Tuesday, staying on the defensive after
recent U.S. economic data were seen likely to limit the
prospects of a near-term Fed interest rate hike.
The dollar slid 0.8 percent to 100.43 yen and touched a low
of 100.355 yen at one point, the greenback's lowest level
against the yen in more than a month.
"It seems like there is a broad acceleration in
dollar-selling momentum," said Teppei Ino, an analyst for Bank
of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ in Singapore.
The dollar's fall gained momentum when it breached its Aug.
2 low of 100.68 yen, Ino added.
Against a basket of six major currencies, the dollar fell
0.2 percent to 95.417.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1195. Against the
yen, the euro slid 0.7 percent to 112.45 yen.
The greenback has retreated against the yen and the euro
after weaker-than-expected July retail sales were seen likely to
delay a Fed rate hike.
The markets will look to U.S. data later in the day
including consumer prices, housing starts and industrial output
for another chance to gauge the health of the economy.
The dollar will probably fall further against the yen over
the next few months, with the yen supported by factors such as
Japan's rising current account surplus, said Heng Koon How,
senior FX investment strategist for Credit Suisse.
"Key risk to our view for more yen strength is of course
more aggressive easing by the Bank of Japan when they next
meet," said Heng, who expects the dollar to be trading at 96 yen
three months from now.
"But so far this year, they have disappointed and failed to
turn around sentiment," he added.
Commodity-linked currencies were supported by this week's
rise in crude oil prices.
The Canadian dollar was at C$1.2914 per U.S. dollar
after touching a one-month high of C$1.2902 on Monday.
The Australian dollar inched up 0.1 percent to $0.7683
after gaining 0.4 percent on Monday.
