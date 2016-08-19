* Dollar claws back losses vs yen, still poised for weekly
loss
* Euro not far from 8-week highs touched overnight
TOKYO Aug 19 The dollar wallowed close to
eight-week lows against the euro in Asian trade on Friday,
poised for weekly losses, after minutes of the U.S. Federal
Reserve's July meeting revealed central bank policymakers were
in no hurry to hike rates.
Fed officials agree that more economic data is needed before
raising interest rates, although they were generally upbeat
about the U.S. economic outlook and labour market.
New York Fed President William Dudley said strong employment
and a long-awaited return of middle-wage jobs suggest the labour
market is tightening and the broader U.S. economy is on track,
and earlier this week, he said it was "possible" for the central
bank to hike rates at the Sept. 20-21 meeting.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for
unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week.
Despite improving labour conditions, economists see the
December meeting as the most likely time for a rate increase,
after the U.S. presidential election in November, according to a
Reuters poll last week.
The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.1348,
within sight of its overnight high of $1.1366, its loftiest peak
since June 24. It was on track to gain 1.7 percent for the week.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was down 1.5 percent for the week,
though it edged up 0.1 percent on the day to 94.245. It
fell as low as 94.077 on Thursday, its deepest nadir since June
23.
The dollar clawed back some losses against its Japanese
counterpart, rising 0.4 percent to 100.22 yen, though it
was still down 1.1 percent for the week.
"Yen strength has been dramatic and almost perplexing, given
the different paths of monetary policy. We would expect to see
the dollar/yen strengthen," said Bill Northey, chief investment
officer of the private client group at U.S. Bank in Helena,
Montana.
With an eventual U.S. interest rate hike on the horizon, he
expects the U.S. currency to appreciate to 110 yen by the end of
the year.
Japan's top currency diplomat, Vice Finance Minister for
International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa, repeated on Thursday
that Japanese financial authorities were watching for
speculative currency market moves and would respond if needed.
Asakawa said it was easy for markets to become volatile
given low liquidity during the summer holidays.
"On net, we think that JPY-selling intervention is likely,
if USD/JPY declines to 95-96 (before the Bank of Japan's next
monetary policy meeting on September 20-21)," Tohru Sasaki, head
of Japan market research at JPMorgan Chase Bank's Tokyo Branch
said in a note.
"Ahead of the U.S. Presidential election, however, given the
hardship for Japan to conduct a large and sustainable
USD-buying/JPY-selling intervention, intervention, if any, would
be relatively small and one-off just aimed at smoothing," Sasaki
said.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)