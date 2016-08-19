* Fed minutes quash hawks' hopes of near-term rate hike
* Dollar claws back losses vs yen, still poised for weekly
loss
* Euro dips but not far from 8-week highs touched overnight
* Aussie pressured as Moody's cuts outlook on Australian
banks
TOKYO, Aug 19 The dollar wallowed close to
eight-week lows against the euro on Friday, and was poised for
weekly losses against its major counterparts, after minutes of
the U.S. Federal Reserve's July meeting revealed central bank
policymakers were in no hurry to hike rates.
At next week's meeting of global central bankers at Jackson
Hole, Wyoming, Fed Chair Janet Yellen is expected to reinforce
the message that the Fed will raise interest rates later rather
than sooner, which gave investors no incentive to buy the
dollar.
"The market's focus now is shifting to next week, the 26th,
and what Yellen is going to say," said Kaneo Ogino, director at
foreign exchange research firm Global-info Co in Tokyo.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was down 1.4 percent for the week,
though it rose 0.2 percent on Friday to 94.341. It had
fallen as low as 94.077 on Thursday, its deepest nadir since
June 23.
Fed officials agree that more economic data is needed before
raising interest rates, although they were generally upbeat
about the U.S. economic outlook and labour market.
Saying he is in no hurry to raise rates, San Francisco
Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams nevertheless warned
that the economy could overheat if rates are kept low for too
long, like a party at which the host fails to remove the punch
bowl.
New York Fed President William Dudley said strong employment
and a long-awaited return of middle-wage jobs suggest the labour
market is tightening and the broader U.S. economy is on track,
and earlier this week, he said it was "possible" for the central
bank to hike rates at the Sept. 20-21 meeting.
Data on Thursday showed the number of Americans filing for
unemployment benefits dropped more than expected last week.
Despite improving labour conditions, economists see the
December meeting as the most likely time for a rate increase,
after the U.S. presidential election in November, according to a
Reuters poll last week.
The euro slipped 0.2 percent to $1.1335, but
still within sight of its overnight high of $1.1366, its
loftiest peak since June 24. It was on track to gain 1.6 percent
for the week.
The dollar clawed back some losses against its Japanese
counterpart, rising 0.4 percent to 100.24 yen, though it
was still down 1 percent for the week.
"Some Japanese investors, commercial orders, are still
interested in buying dollars on any move to 99 yen, so some
short-term guys are not testing the downside today," said
Global-info Co's Ogino.
With an eventual U.S. interest rate hike on the horizon,
Bill Northey, chief investment officer of the private client
group at U.S. Bank in Helena, Montana, said the U.S. currency
could appreciate to 110 yen by the end of the year.
"Yen strength has been dramatic and almost perplexing, given
the different paths of monetary policy. We would expect to see
the dollar/yen strengthen," Northey said.
Japan's top currency diplomat, Vice Finance Minister for
International Affairs Masatsugu Asakawa, repeated on Thursday
that Japanese financial authorities were watching for
speculative currency market moves and would respond if needed.
Asakawa said it was easy for markets to become volatile
given low liquidity during the summer holidays.
"On net, we think that JPY-selling intervention is likely,
if USD/JPY declines to 95-96 (before the Bank of Japan's next
monetary policy meeting on September 20-21)," Tohru Sasaki, head
of Japan market research at JPMorgan Chase Bank's Tokyo Branch
said in a note.
"Ahead of the U.S. presidential election, however, given the
hardship for Japan to conduct a large and sustainable
USD-buying/JPY-selling intervention, intervention, if any, would
be relatively small and one-off just aimed at smoothing," Sasaki
said.
The Australian dollar skidded 0.6 percent to
$0.7640, down slightly for the week.
Pressuring the Aussie, Moody's Investors Service on Friday
lowered its outlook on Australia's banks to negative from
stable, warning of sluggish profit growth.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer and Kim
Coghill)