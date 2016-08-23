* Dollar dips vs safe-haven yen amid slip by Tokyo stocks
* Euro zone, U.S. PMIs awaited for immediate cues
* RBNZ Wheeler: don't see need for rapid succession of rate
cuts
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 23 The dollar dipped against the yen
early on Tuesday, while the New Zealand dollar rose after the
nation's central bank chief said he did not see the need for a
rapid succession of interest rate cuts.
The dollar shed 0.2 percent to 100.120 against the
safe-haven yen amid a pullback in Tokyo stocks.
The greenback had risen to almost 101.00 yen overnight
following hawkish-sounding comments by Federal Reserve Vice
Chair Stanley Fischer before it lost steam.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1332, stepping
off an overnight low of $1.1271.
While views expressed by various Fed officials over the past
week have impacted the dollar, a wait-and-see mood has begun to
take hold ahead of possibly the most decisive speech of them all
- by Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Friday.
Yellen will speak at the annual meeting of world central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
Over the immediate horizon, the market is looking for
catalysts from the euro zone and U.S. purchasing managers index
(PMI) data and U.S. home sales numbers due later in the session.
"So far data from the Eurozone has been relatively healthy
and regional officials believe the impact of Brexit on their
local economies will be limited. Considering that U.K. PMIs took
a nosedive recently, investors will be watching the Eurozone
PMIs carefully," wrote Kathy Lien, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management.
The New Zealand dollar was up 0.6 percent at $0.7312
after Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme
Wheeler said the current interest rate track involves further
monetary easing but did not see the need for a rapid series of
rate cuts.
The kiwi rose to a 15-month high of $0.7351 mid-month, as it
has proved resilient to falling cash rates at home given they
remain far higher relative to those of other developed
economies.
"We remain committed to the inflation goals in the Policy
Targets Agreement. We do not believe that the outlook and
balance of risks warrants a position of no policy change, nor a
position of rapid easings," Wheeler said in a speech which was
released on the RBNZ's website.
The RBNZ in early August cut interest rates by 25 basis
points to a record low of 2.0 percent and said further policy
easing may be needed.
The Australian dollar was up 0.2 percent at $0.7642
, moving up on the coattails of the kiwi.
