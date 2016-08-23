* Dollar/yen dips in range-bound trade amid decline in
Nikkei
* Euro zone, U.S. PMIs awaited for immediate cues
* RBNZ Wheeler: don't see need for rapid succession of rate
cuts
(Adds details and quotes, updates prices)
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Aug 23 The dollar dipped against the yen
on Tuesday, while the New Zealand dollar rose after the nation's
central bank chief said he did not see the need for a rapid
succession of interest rate cuts.
The dollar shed 0.1 percent to 100.220 against the
safe-haven yen amid a pullback in Tokyo stocks.
The greenback had risen to almost 101.00 yen overnight
following hawkish-sounding comments by Federal Reserve Vice
Chair Stanley Fischer before it lost steam.
The euro edged up 0.1 percent to $1.1332, stepping
off an overnight low of $1.1271.
The New Zealand dollar was a relatively big mover in an
otherwise subdued Asian trading session.
The kiwi was up 0.6 percent at $0.7308 after
Reserve Bank of New Zealand Governor Graeme Wheeler said the
current interest rate track involves further monetary easing but
did not see the need for a rapid series of rate cuts.
"We remain committed to the inflation goals in the Policy
Targets Agreement. We do not believe that the outlook and
balance of risks warrants a position of no policy change, nor a
position of rapid easings," Wheeler said in a speech which was
released on the RBNZ's website on Tuesday.
The RBNZ in early August cut interest rates by 25 basis
points to a record low of 2.0 percent and said further policy
easing may be needed.
The kiwi nevertheless rose to a 15-month high of $0.7351
mid-month, as it has proved resilient to falling cash rates at
home given they remain far higher relative to those of other
developed economies.
"As for now the kiwi has digested profit taking and risen,
but whether it can maintain its medium-term uptrend will depend
on how the dollar fares after (Fed Chair Janet) Yellen's
appearance at Jackson Hole," said Junichi Ishikawa, forex
analyst at IG Securities in Tokyo.
"From a technical viewpoint, the kiwi could head into a
correction phase without more supportive factors."
While views expressed by various Fed officials over the past
week have impacted the dollar, a wait-and-see mood has begun to
take hold ahead of possibly the most decisive speech of them all
- by Fed Chair Yellen on Friday.
Yellen will speak at the annual meeting of world central
bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming.
The market's focus was on whether she would express hawkish
views similar to those of Vice Chair Fischer and New York Fed
President William Dudley, or take a more subdued stance in line
with the July Fed policy meeting minutes that suggested the
central bank was not in a hurry to raise rates.
Over the immediate horizon, the market is looking for
catalysts from the euro zone and U.S. purchasing managers index
(PMI) data and U.S. home sales numbers due later in the session.
"So far data from the Eurozone has been relatively healthy
and regional officials believe the impact of Brexit on their
local economies will be limited. Considering that U.K. PMIs took
a nosedive recently, investors will be watching the Eurozone
PMIs carefully," wrote Kathy Lien, managing director of FX
strategy at BK Asset Management.
The Australian dollar was up 0.1 percent at $0.7638
, moving up on the coattails of the kiwi.
(Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Jacqueline Wong)