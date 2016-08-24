* Yellen due to speak at Jackson Hole on Friday
* Muted reaction to North Korea missile news
TOKYO Aug 24 The dollar edged up on Wednesday,
moving off lows touched against the yen overnight, as markets
looked to a gathering of global central bankers in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming for clues on whether the Federal Reserve is poised to
hike interest rates again.
Data on Tuesday showed new U.S. single-family home sales
unexpectedly rose in July, reaching their highest level in
nearly nine years as demand increased broadly, brightening the
housing market outlook.
At the end of the week, Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled
to address the central bankers gathered for the annual mountain
retreat that begins on Thursday.
Recent hawkish comments from Fed Vice Chairman Stanley
Fischer and New York Fed President William Dudley have raised
some investors' expectations that Yellen might also take a less
cautious tone.
The dollar inched 0.1 percent higher to 100.30 yen
after nudging below 100 yen overnight to 99.925.
The dollar index, which tracks the U.S. unit against a
basket of six major rivals, was up 0.1 percent at 94.593.
News that North Korea fired a submarine-launched missile had
little impact on foreign exchange trading. The missile flew
about 300 miles (480 km) before splashing into the Sea of Japan,
a U.S. defence official said on Tuesday.
"It could have been an excuse for some people to trade, but
it wasn't a major factor," said Mitsuo Imaizumi, chief currency
strategist at Daiwa Securities.
Instead, markets are waiting for Jackson Hole, for any fresh
signals on the U.S. monetary policy outlook.
"The number two, number three officials have spoken. Will
what she says be different?" Imaizumi said.
But minutes from the Fed's July 26-27 policy meeting showed
officials were divided over whether to raise rates soon, with
some insisting that more economic data were needed before any
tightening.
The euro was flat against the greenback at $1.1304,
though it crept 0.1 percent higher against the yen to 113.44
.
Data on Tuesday showed that surprisingly strong growth in
France supported stable euro zone private business activity
during August, underpinning the euro.
