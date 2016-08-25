* Policymakers meet for Wyoming mountain retreat later
TOKYO Aug 25 The dollar bobbed higher in Asian
on Thursday but major currencies continued to tread water ahead
of the global central bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole,
Wyoming, at which Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen may offer
new clues on U.S. monetary policy.
Futures markets on Wednesday were indicating an 18 percent
chance the U.S. central bank would hike rates at its policy
meeting next month, and roughly 50 percent odds of a rate
increase in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
The dollar was 0.2 percent higher at 100.59 yen,
inching away from the 100-yen level under which it has dipped in
recent sessions.
The pair has traded in a narrow 99.55-102.83 band this
month, and could move back toward the upper end of that range
depending on Yellen's remarks, analysts say.
"With 40 hours to go before Janet Yellen's testimony at
Jackson Hole, the dollar has finally caught a bid," Kathy Lien,
managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, said in
a note.
The dollar is likely poised for a stronger recovery that
could take it to 102 against the yen, she said.
"It probably won't happen on the back of Yellen's comments
but it could happen over the next few weeks as long as 99.00
holds," said Lien.
Also weighing on the yen were growing expectations that the
Bank of Japan will decide to take additional stimulus steps at
its next meeting in September, when it will review its policies
against a backdrop of growing doubt that the BOJ's target of 2
percent inflation target is within reach.
Japan's government kept its assessment of the economy
unchanged in August but offered a slightly more downbeat view on
consumer inflation than last month, as prices slid on weak
household spending and the strong yen pushed down import costs.
The Cabinet Office said in its monthly report for August
that consumer prices were flat a gloomier view than last month
when price rises were slowing.
The dollar was flat on the day against the euro at $1.1263
. The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, was also flat at 94.793.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)