* Policymakers meet for Wyoming retreat later Thursday
* Yellen could set up dollar for test of 102 yen-strategist
TOKYO Aug 25 The dollar was range-bound in
illiquid Asian trade on Thursday as major currencies continued
to tread water ahead of the global central bankers' gathering in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, at which Federal Reserve Chair Janet
Yellen may offer new clues on U.S. monetary policy.
Fed officials including Vice Chairman Stanley Fischer and
New York Fed President William Dudley have recently prompted
some investors to raise their bets that the Fed is poised to
hike rates again sooner rather than later, and some predict
Yellen to echo their signals.
Futures markets on Wednesday were indicating an 18 percent
chance the U.S. central bank would hike rates at its policy
meeting next month, and a roughly 50 percent chance of a rate
increase in December, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool.
"A portion of the market is expecting hawkish overtones
after Dudley," said Sue Trinh, senior currency strategist at RBC
Capital Markets in Hong Kong. "So to that extent, we're
expecting some would be disappointed if she ended up being more
dovish than some people may have expected."
The dollar was flat at 100.44 yen, holding above the
100-yen level under which it has dipped in recent sessions.
The currencies have traded in a narrow 99.55-102.83 band
this month, and could move back toward the upper end of that
range depending on Yellen's remarks, analysts say.
"The dollar has finally caught a bid," wrote Kathy Lien,
managing director of FX strategy at BK Asset Management, who
said in a note that the U.S. unit was likely poised for a
stronger recovery that could take it to 102 against the yen.
"It probably won't happen on the back of Yellen's comments
but it could happen over the next few weeks as long as 99.00
holds," said Lien.
Also weighing on the yen were growing expectations that the
Bank of Japan will decide to take additional stimulus steps at
its next meeting in September, when it will review its policies
against a backdrop of growing doubt that the BOJ's target of 2
percent inflation target is within reach.
Japan's government kept its assessment of the economy
unchanged in August but offered a slightly more downbeat view on
consumer inflation than last month, as prices slid on weak
household spending and the strong yen pushed down import costs.
The Cabinet Office said in its monthly report for August
that consumer prices were flat - a gloomier view than last
month when price rises were slowing.
A Reuters poll on Thursday showed that a majority of
economists expects the Bank of Japan will ease policy further
next month, though about 40 percent of analysts surveyed said
they expected the central bank to keep monetary policy
unchanged.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.1275, pushing
down the dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, to 94.715, 0.1 percent lower
on the day.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Eric Meijer)