* Yellen says case for rate hike has increased
* Fischer says Fed on track to hike rates this year
* Speculators had trimmed dollar long positions-IMM data
TOKYO, Aug 29 The dollar stood tall in Asian
trading on Monday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
upbeat comments on the U.S. economy and traders raised their
bets on an interest rate increase.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six rivals, was steady on the day at 95.551,
not far from Friday's high of 95.594, its loftiest level since
Aug. 16.
The dollar added 0.2 percent to 102.03 yen after
earlier rising as high as 102.14, its best since Aug. 12.
"The next barrier is in the 102.00-102.60 band," wrote Marc
Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers
Harriman.
"A campaign through 103 would negate the potential head and
shoulders potential continuation pattern we previously
identified," Chandler said.
The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.1191.
At the Fed's annual gathering for global central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Yellen said the case for an interest rate
hike has strengthened in recent months as the labour market and
economy have improved.
Yellen offered no hints on the timing of any hike, but Fed
Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said Yellen's speech was consistent
with expectations for possible interest rate increases this
year.
Fischer, the Fed's No. 2 policymaker, said Friday's nonfarm
payrolls report for August will likely weigh on the decision
over a hike.
"I think the evidence is the economy has strengthened...
(with) the big numbers are better than they have been for some
time," Fisher said of the economic data.
Following the Friday comments, interest rate futures
indicated the market priced in more than a 30 percent chance of
a hike in September from 18 percent before Yellen and Fischer
spoke, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. For December, the
odds rose to more than 60 percent, from 57 percent Friday
morning.
Despite a chorus of hawkish comments from Fed officials in
recent sessions, currency speculators had trimmed their bets on
the U.S. unit for a fourth straight week through the week ended
Aug. 23, reducing their net dollar-long positions to their
lowest level since early July.
Concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy remain, and
were underscored by Friday's second estimate of U.S. gross
domestic product that showed second-quarter growth was slightly
lower than previously thought.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)