TOKYO, Aug 29 The dollar stood tall in Asian trading on Monday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's upbeat comments on the U.S. economy and traders raised their bets on an interest rate increase.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a basket of six rivals, was steady on the day at 95.551, not far from Friday's high of 95.594, its loftiest level since Aug. 16.

The dollar added 0.2 percent to 102.03 yen after earlier rising as high as 102.14, its best since Aug. 12.

"The next barrier is in the 102.00-102.60 band," wrote Marc Chandler, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman.

"A campaign through 103 would negate the potential head and shoulders potential continuation pattern we previously identified," Chandler said.

The euro edged down 0.1 percent to $1.1191.

At the Fed's annual gathering for global central bankers in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Yellen said the case for an interest rate hike has strengthened in recent months as the labour market and economy have improved.

Yellen offered no hints on the timing of any hike, but Fed Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said Yellen's speech was consistent with expectations for possible interest rate increases this year.

Fischer, the Fed's No. 2 policymaker, said Friday's nonfarm payrolls report for August will likely weigh on the decision over a hike.

"I think the evidence is the economy has strengthened... (with) the big numbers are better than they have been for some time," Fisher said of the economic data.

Following the Friday comments, interest rate futures indicated the market priced in more than a 30 percent chance of a hike in September from 18 percent before Yellen and Fischer spoke, according to CME Group's FedWatch tool. For December, the odds rose to more than 60 percent, from 57 percent Friday morning.

Despite a chorus of hawkish comments from Fed officials in recent sessions, currency speculators had trimmed their bets on the U.S. unit for a fourth straight week through the week ended Aug. 23, reducing their net dollar-long positions to their lowest level since early July.

Concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy remain, and were underscored by Friday's second estimate of U.S. gross domestic product that showed second-quarter growth was slightly lower than previously thought. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)