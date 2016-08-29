* Yellen says case for rate hike has increased
* Fischer says Fed on track to hike rates this year
* Speculators had trimmed dollar long positions-IMM data
TOKYO, Aug 29 The dollar stood tall in Asian
trading on Monday, after Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen's
upbeat comments on the U.S. economy prompted traders to raise
their expectations of an interest rate increase.
The dollar added 0.4 percent to 102.24 yen after
earlier rising as high as 102.28, its strongest since Aug. 12.
The euro was flat at $1.1202, while the dollar index,
which tracks the greenback against a basket of six rivals, was
down slightly on the day at 95.519. But earlier in the
session, it rose to 95.608, its highest since Aug. 16.
At the Fed's annual gathering for global central bankers in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming, Yellen said the case for an interest rate
hike has strengthened in recent months as the labour market and
economy have improved.
Yellen offered no hints on the timing of any hike, but Fed
Vice Chair Stanley Fischer said Yellen's speech was consistent
with expectations for possible interest rate increases this
year.
"It wasn't so much what Yellen said, but what Fischer said
afterward that really moved markets," said Ayako Sera, market
strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank.
Fischer, the Fed's No. 2 policymaker, said Friday's nonfarm
payrolls report for August will likely weigh on the decision
over a hike.
"I think the evidence is the economy has strengthened...
(with) the big numbers are better than they have been for some
time," Fisher said of the economic data.
"If the payrolls figure is strong, the dollar could move
toward a test of the 105 level against the yen," said Mitsuo
Imaizumi, chief currency strategist at Daiwa Securities in
Tokyo.
Interest rate futures indicated the market priced in more
than a 30 percent chance of a hike in September from 18 percent
before Yellen and Fischer spoke, according to CME Group's
FedWatch tool. For December, the odds rose to more than 60
percent, from 57 percent Friday morning.
Despite a chorus of hawkish comments from Fed officials in
recent sessions, currency speculators trimmed bets on the dollar
for a fourth straight week in the week ended Aug. 23, reducing
net dollar-long positions to their lowest since early July.
Concerns about the strength of the U.S. economy remain, and
were underscored by Friday's second estimate of U.S. gross
domestic product that showed second-quarter growth was slightly
lower than previously thought.
Sterling, meanwhile, edged down 0.1 percent to $1.3118
, after notching a three-week high of $1.3280 on Friday
following solid UK growth and business investment figures.
The data showed the British economy grew 0.6 percent in the
second quarter and was up by 2.2 percent on year, in line with
preliminary readings and forecasts. Business investment
unexpectedly rose in the April-June period compared with the
previous three months.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)