* Dollar/yen pulls back from 1-month highs
* Crude oil slide weighs on Canadian and Australian dollars
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 1 The dollar wavered against the yen
and euro on Thursday, its advance put on hold ahead of the
closely-watched U.S. non-farm jobs report on Friday which is
expected to shape the market's near-term interest rate
expectations.
Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar was down 0.2 percent
at 103.21 as the region's equities dipped after a slide
in crude oil prices dragged down Wall Street shares on
Wednesday.
On the week, the U.S. currency has gained about 1.5 percent
against the yen following comments from Federal Reserve Chair
Janet Yellen last Friday at a central bankers' gathering in
Jackson Hole, Wyoming that revived near-term rate hike
prospects.
The greenback had briefly advanced to a one-month high of
103.540 yen overnight on a slightly stronger-than-expected U.S.
ADP National Employment Report for August, but its rise was
tempered after the August Chicago purchasing managers' index
(PMI) fell short of expectations.
The euro was flat at $1.1159, having rebounded on
Wednesday from a three-week low of $1.1123. The dollar index
was steady at 96.007 after pulling back overnight from a
three-week peak of 96.255.
"The dollar and Treasury yields had risen in tandem
following Jackson Hole last week but that phase came to an end
yesterday. The dollar will not be making much further headway
before Friday's non-farm employment report," said Shin Kadota,
chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
The dollar, on the other hand, fared better against
commodity currencies, which were hit by the sharp drop in crude
oil prices.
The Canadian dollar was little changed at C$1.3111
versus the dollar after hitting C$1.3145 overnight, its weakest
in three weeks.
The Australian dollar traded flat at $0.7522,
within distance of a one-month trough of $.07490 probed on
Wednesday.
Oil prices fell roughly 3 percent on Wednesday after data
showed a large surprise weekly build in U.S. crude and
distillate stockpiles and a smaller-than-expected drawdown in
gasoline.
(Editing by Kim Coghill)