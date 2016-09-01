* Dollar/yen pulls back from 1-month highs
* AUD edge off low after slightly better than expected China
data
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 1 The dollar wavered against the yen
and euro on Thursday, its advance stalling ahead of a
closely-watched U.S. non-farm jobs report on Friday which is
expected to shape the market's near-term interest rate
expectations.
Earlier in the week, the U.S. currency had carved out
significant gains against its peers following comments from
Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen last Friday at a central
bankers' gathering in Jackson Hole, Wyoming that revived
near-term rate hike prospects.
The market awaited Friday's jobs report to see if U.S.
labour conditions are strong enough to justify the Fed's
monetary policy stance.
"The dollar and Treasury yields had risen in tandem
following Jackson Hole last week but that phase came to an end
yesterday. The dollar will not be making much further headway
before Friday's non-farm employment report," said Shin Kadota,
chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays in Tokyo.
The euro was flat at $1.1162, having rebounded on
Wednesday from a three-week low of $1.1123. The dollar index
was little changed at 95.929 after pulling back overnight
from a three-week peak of 96.255.
Against the safe-haven yen, the dollar was down 0.2 percent
at 103.21 as the region's equities went on the defensive
after an overnight slide in crude oil prices dragged down Wall
Street shares on Wednesday.
The greenback had briefly advanced to a one-month high of
103.540 yen overnight on a slightly stronger-than-expected U.S.
ADP National Employment Report for August, but its rise was
tempered after the August Chicago purchasing managers' index
(PMI) fell short of expectations.
Data due later in the day include the euro zone Markit
manufacturers' PMI and U.S. Institute for Supply Management's
(ISM) manufacturing activity PMI.
"Even if Friday's U.S. jobs data helps boost the dollar/yen,
it faces significant technical hurdles. As such the dollar may
not be able to sustain a prolonged advance even if the data is
strong," said Junichi Ishikawa, a forex analyst at IG Securities
in Tokyo.
"So far this year dollar/yen failed to pierce the Ichimoku
cloud during its last three uptrends in January, May and July.
But in the current bull phase, dollar/yen is yet to even reach
the Ichimoku cloud," Ishikawa said.
Elsewhere, the Australian dollar was given some breathing
space after official PMI data showed activity in China's
manufacturing sector picked up unexpectedly in August, albeit
modestly.
The Aussie, often used as a proxy of China-related trades,
edged up 0.3 percent at $0.7540 after probing a
one-month trough of $.07490 on Wednesday in the wake of an
overnight slide in crude oil prices.
The Canadian dollar, another commodity-linked currency, was
little changed at C$1.3102 versus the dollar after
hitting C$1.3145 overnight, its weakest in three weeks.
