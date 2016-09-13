* Comments from Fed official dampens Sept hike chance
* Dollar swayed by changing expectations on Fed rates track
* Yen firm as BOJ easings seen as losing potency
By Hideyuki Sano
TOKYO, Sept 13 The dollar was on the defensive
on Tuesday as markets remained hostage to seesawing speculation
on the outlook for U.S. rates, with dovish comments from a
Federal Reserve policy maker providing the latest catalyst.
Investors now see less chance of a U.S. rate hike next week
after Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard on Monday warned
against the Fed removing support for the economy too quickly.
"We can stick with our main scenario that the Fed won't
raise rates in September. All the talk about a possible rate
hike in September turned out to be noise," said Koichi
Yoshikawa, executive director of finance at Standard Chartered
Bank's Tokyo branch.
The dollar index slipped to 95.10 from around
95.35 at the end of last week.
Fed Funds rate futures <0#FF:> are now pricing in only about
10 percent chance of a rate hike at the Fed's next policy
meeting on Sept 20-21, compared to about 35 percent in late
August, when some Fed officials openly discussed the possibility
of a September rate hike.
Against the yen, the dollar slid to 101.72 yen from
Monday's high of 102.82 yen, though it held above last week's
low of 101.20.
The yen has been steadily rising so far this year as
investors grew sceptical that even the Bank of Japan's massive
stimulus over the past three years will have limited impact in
boosting Japan's inflation.
For now though the Japanese currency is likely to move
between 100 and 103 yen before the BOJ's policy meeting, to be
held during the same two days as the Fed's.
The BOJ is expected to unveil the results of a comprehensive
review of its policy it had promised in July, in which many
market players believe the central bank will indicate its
preference for a steeper yield curve to cushion the blow on
banks from negative interest rates.
Some market players think the BOJ will only announce the
framework of future easing without making a major policy change
such as cutting interest rates further.
The euro was little changed at $1.1238.
In Asia, a raft of Chinese economic data due at 10:00 a.m.
(0200 GMT), including industrial output and retail sales, will
be a key focus.
Europe will see UK consumer and wholesale inflation data at
9:30 a.m. (0830 GMT) ahead of the Bank of England's policy
meeting later this week.
A high inflation reading could dampen expectations of
further easing by the BoE and lift the British pound.
Sterling stood at $1.3333, up from $1.3270 late
last week but off its seven-week high of $1.3445 hit a week ago.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano)