* Dollar pressured after Fed cuts its 2017, 2018 rates
outlook
* Yen poised for weekly gains after BOJ alters policy
framework
* Sterling gives back some of its overnight gains
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, Sept 23 The dollar gained in Asian
trading on Friday but was on track to end a tumultuous week with
losses after the Federal Reserve trimmed its long-term interest
rate expectations and the Bank of Japan rebooted its monetary
policy framework.
The dollar was up 0.4 percent at 101.09 yen, pulling
away from a nearly four-week low of 100.10 touched overnight,
though still poised to shed 1.1 percent for the week.
Markets in Tokyo reopened after a public holiday on
Thursday, and digested Wednesday's news that the U.S. Federal
Reserve left interest rates unchanged but signalled it could
still tighten monetary policy by the end of this year.
The U.S. central bank also projected a less aggressive rise
in interest rates next year and in 2018, and it cut its
longer-run interest rate forecast to 2.9 percent from 3.0
percent.
Also on Wednesday, ahead of the holiday, the BOJ shifted to
targeting interest rates on Japanese government bonds as the
focus of its massive monetary easing programme, dropping its
explicit target of increasing base money.
The BOJ's announcement initially sent the dollar up more than
1 percent to 102.79 yen, though the gains unravelled as
investors realized that the overall market impact was far from
obvious.
"The build-up to Wednesday was large, with lots of
anticipation, but everyone kind of walked away scratching their
heads," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of Hong Kong FX sales at
State Street Global Markets.
"We're defaulting to the levels where the market is
comfortable. There wasn't enough to energize the dollar through
100 yen, or 103," he said.
Some analysts took heart at the fact that the dollar was
able to pull itself off its overnight session lows above the
100-yen level, which remains a key technical point.
A break of that could open the pair's downside, said Yutaka
Miura, a senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities.
The dollar's proximity to the 100-yen did not escape the
attention of Japanese authorities.
"We're concerned about recent extremely nervous moves in the
currency market," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a
regular news conference on Friday, when asked about the yen's
recent rise against the dollar.
Japan's top currency diplomat, Masatsugu Asakawa, vice
finance minister for international affairs, said on Thursday
that Japanese financial authorities are watching for speculative
currency market moves and would respond if needed.
Against the yen, the euro gained 0.2 percent to 113.20 yen
, down 0.8 percent for the week. It edged down 0.1
percent to $1.1197, aiming for a 0.3 percent weekly gain.
The dollar index, which tracks the greenback against a
basket of six major rivals, added 0.1 percent to 95.522,
on track to log a weekly loss of 0.6 percent.
The British pound gave back some of the previous session's
gains made after a Bank of England policymaker said she saw no
case for a further cut in interest rates to boost the economy
following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.
After slipping to a five-week low of $1.2946 on
Wednesday, sterling climbed as high as $1.3121 overnight. It was
last down 0.3 percent at $1.3040, up 0.3 percent for the week.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Borsuk)