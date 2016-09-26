(Corrects incorrectly named Eurozone PMI in fourth paragraph)
* USD off lows but wobbly as market braces for political
events
* Dollar fares better against Aussie, loonie after oil slide
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, Sept 26 The dollar wobbled against the
yen and euro on early on Monday, cautiously held in a narrow
range ahead of the impending first debate between U.S.
presidential candidates that could determine the currency's
near-term direction.
The greenback was off lows versus the yen and euro touched
late last week after long-term rate hike expectations were
tempered following the Sept. 20-21 Federal Reserve policy
meeting, but it remained on shaky ground as market focus shifted
from monetary to political risk.
The dollar was down 0.2 percent at 100.800 yen. It
saw a one-month low of 100.100 on Thursday before pulling back
to as high as 101.250 towards the end of last week.
The euro nudged up 0.1 percent to $1.1238, adding to
Friday's modest gains made after the release of a relatively
upbeat euro zone purchasing managers' index (PMI). The common
currency briefly rose to as high as $1.1258 on Thursday.
The market awaited the debate between Democrat Hillary
Clinton and Republican Donald Trump, the first of three
face-to-face contests, to be held at 0100 GMT on Tuesday.
"If the debate ends in favour of Trump and adds to his
support, we may see dollar/yen slip on risk aversion. Trump has
strongly backed a weaker dollar, which is likely to retreat
particularly against the yen if he is seen to have taken the
lead," said Shin Kadota, chief Japan FX strategist at Barclays
in Tokyo.
The dollar, on the other hand, fared better against the
Australian and Canadian dollars as a slide in oil prices weighed
on the commodity-linked currencies.
The Australian dollar was little changed at $0.7622
after losing about 0.25 percent on Friday. The Canadian dollar
was also steady at C$1.3152 to the dollar after sliding
sharply on Friday from a peak around C$1.3000.
Sterling crawled up 0.1 percent to $1.2980, posting
a small bounce after dropping 0.9 percent on Friday, when it
touched a five-week low near $1.2900 on worries over Britain's
exit from the European Union.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)