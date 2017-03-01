* U.S. economy grew at a slower pace in Q4, as previously
reported
* Fed officials comments spark March rate hike hopes
* All eye on Trump's speech at 0200 GMT
By Yuzuha Oka
TOKYO, March 1 The dollar ticked higher on
Wednesday as a handful of Federal Reserve policymakers boosted
expectations for a March U.S. interest rate increase, just hours
ahead of long-awaited speech by U.S. President Donald Trump.
The greenback rose 0.3 percent to 113.16 yen while
the euro dropped 0.1 percent against the dollar to $1.0565
.
The dollar index, which measures the greenback against a
basket of six major peers was last up 0.1 percent at
101.48.
New York Fed President William Dudley, among the most
influential U.S. central bankers, said that the case for
tightening monetary policy "has become a lot more compelling".
John Williams, President of the San Francisco Fed, said that
a rate increase is very much on the table for serious
consideration at March meeting given the economy at full
employment and accelerating inflation.
Money market futures are now pricing in about a 70 percent
chance of a rate hike in March, compared to about a 30 percent
or less at the start of week.
Comments from Fed officials suggested they are worried about
rising inflation, as Trump has promised to deliver big stimulus
even as the economy is steadily expanding.
Markets will scrutinise Trump's address at 0200 GMT for
specifics of how the Republican president aims to fulfil his
promises to tackle tax reform, boost infrastructure spending and
simplify regulations he says are harming business.
However, investors are wary that Trump may disappoint those
seeking greater detail on how he will reform the tax code as he
focuses on domestic issues.
"There are two key factors investors will look out for in
Trump's speech: fiscal stimulus and tax reform," said Koji
Fukaya, President at FPG Securities in Tokyo.
"The dollar would strengthen if Trump mentions both in
detail. If he touches only the tax reform, the range would stay
the same. The markets would be disappointed if he does not
elaborate on either of the agendas, and the dollar could weaken
below 111 yen," said Fukaya.
The dollar rallied to a 14-year high soon after Trump won
the U.S. election last November, buoyed by hopes he would
introduce large fiscal stimulus and reflationary plans. However,
the greenback sagged in January in the absence of specifics on
tax reform.
U.S. economic data released on Tuesday showed a moderate
growth path under the Trump administration, as the U.S. economy
expanded at a slower pace in the fourth quarter, in line with
last month's estimate.
Meanwhile, U.S. consumer spending, which accounts for more
than two-thirds of the country's economic activity, was revised
sharply higher to a 3.0 percent rate of growth in the fourth
quarter.
(Reporting by Yuzuha Oka; Editing by Richard Pullin)