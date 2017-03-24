* Dollar on defensive with U.S. healthcare bill bogged down
* Trump unable to close deal with Republicans on healthcare
vote
* Dollar on track to lose 1.5 pct vs yen on the week
By Shinichi Saoshiro
TOKYO, March 24 The dollar was on the back foot
early Friday when voting on the Trump administration's landmark
healthcare bill was postponed, casting doubt on President
Trump's ability to close political deals.
Trump failed on Thursday to reach a deal with Republican
lawmakers on how to dismantle Obamacare, forcing a delay in
voting on the healthcare bill.
The vote on the bill, which was expected to be a early
legislative win for Trump, was seen by investors across a
spectrum of asset classes as a litmus test for his ability to
work with Congress and push through key policies such as tax
reform and infrastructure spending.
"There really isn't much for the market to do but wait for
the bill vote now that it has been postponed. There is very
little incentive to push the dollar in either direction until
then," said Ayako Sera, senior market economist at Sumitomo
Mitsui Trust.
"Even if the bill happens to be passed, any bounce by the
dollar is likely to be limited. There are plenty of other issues
Trump has to contend with going forward, such as tax reforms."
The U.S. currency was little changed at 110.980 yen,
within reach of a four-month low of 110.620 plumbed overnight.
For the week the dollar was set to lose 1.5 percent against its
Japanese peer.
The greenback was buffeted this week as investor
expectations that Trump would be able to push through pro-growth
measures were overturned by the president's uphill struggle to
fulfil his campaign promise to "repeal and replace" Obamacare,
hurting equities but benefiting the safe-haven yen.
The dollar index against a basket of major currencies
was on track to lose 0.5 percent this week, during which it
stooped to a seven-week low.
The euro was steady at $1.0783. The common currency,
which advanced to a seven-week peak of $1.0825 on Wednesday, was
headed for a 0.4 percent weekly gain.
The pound was effectively flat at $1.2518, not far
from a one-month high of $1.2532 reached overnight on upbeat
British retail sales data.
The Australian dollar was up 0.1 percent at $0.7632
and the New Zealand dollar was flat at $0.7029.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Eric Meijer)