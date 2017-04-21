* Euro steady below 3-week high vs dollar
* Focus on first round of France's presidential election
SINGAPORE, April 21 The euro held steady below a
three-week high against the dollar on Friday, as investors
awaited this weekend's first round of voting in France's
presidential election.
The euro was flat at $1.0718, after having risen to
as high as $1.0778 on Thursday, its strongest since late March.
Security concerns have taken centre stage in the run up to
Sunday's vote. A French policeman was shot dead and two others
were wounded in central Paris on Thursday night in an attack
claimed by the Islamic State militant group.
Polls have forecast that the most likely outcome of Sunday's
first round of voting is centrist Emmanuel Macron and far-right
candidate Marine Le Pen -- who wants to take France out of the
European Union -- facing off in the May 7 second round.
Should Macron rank first or second in Sunday's election, he
is seen easily winning the runoff vote on May 7.
Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist for Mizuho
Securities in Tokyo expected limited action in the euro ahead of
the vote, with traders largely just adjusting positions. The
size of the vote for Le Pen could be key to the euro's
performance when markets reopen after the vote.
"If Le Pen were to get past the first round with a wide
lead, the (market) impact could be large," Yamamoto said.
After surprises in last year's U.S. election and the UK
Brexit referendum, market participants are worried about the
risk of being caught wrong-footed again.
"I think the consensus is that France in the end will choose
some one other than Le Pen, somebody more moderate," said
Masashi Murata, currency strategist for Brown Brothers Harriman
in Tokyo.
"But you can't say that for sure, after what happened last
year," Murata said.
The dollar eased 0.1 percent to 109.23 yen, giving up
some gains after rising 0.4 percent on Thursday helped by
comments from U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven
Mnuchin.
Mnuchin said the Trump administration will unveil a tax
reform plan very soon, easing some of the doubts over whether
President Donald Trump will be able to pass pro-growth tax
reforms in the near term.
Sterling eased 0.1 percent to $1.2798 but was up
nearly 2.2 percent for the week, having gained a lift after
British Prime Minister Theresa May surprised markets on Tuesday
by calling for an early general election on June 8.
Investors appear to be judging that the prospect of a
stronger mandate for May in parliament would potentially give
her more chance of making the major compromises with the
European Union necessary to smooth Britain's exit from the bloc
and limit any damage to the UK economy.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)