* Sterling trades near 2-week high before UK election
* Polls suggest PM May's Conservatives will win majority
* Euro steady ahead of ECB policy announcement
(Updates prices, adds comment)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 8 Sterling traded near a
two-week high on Thursday, supported by expectations that Prime
Minister Theresa May's party will win a majority in Britain's
general election, while the euro held steady ahead of a European
Central Bank policy announcement.
The pound held steady at $1.2956, trading near
Wednesday's peak of $1.2970, its highest level since May 25.
Opinion polls showed on Wednesday that May is on course to
increase her majority in parliament in the election, suggesting
her gamble to call the vote to strengthen her position in Brexit
negotiations will pay off.
"Markets appear to be pricing in a Conservative Party
majority victory," said Jasslyn Yeo, market strategist for
J.P.Morgan Asset Management.
If the Conservative Party ends up gaining a decisive
majority of more than 50 seats, that would probably be seen as a
positive outcome for sterling, Yeo said.
"However, we still see much uncertainty surrounding the UK
election, where a higher turnout vote of young people could
potentially turn the tables on investors," she added.
The pound gained as much as 4 percent after May called a
snap election seven weeks ago, as polls suggested a landslide
win for her Conservative Party would strengthen the Prime
Minister's position when Brexit negotiations open later this
month .
But recent polls predicting outcomes ranging from a majority
for the Conservatives to a 'hung' parliament have seen sterling
slip from the $1.30 mark it hit last month.
The euro held steady at $1.1254, with the market's
focus on the ECB's monetary policy announcement due later on
Thursday. The euro had reached a high of $1.1285 earlier in
June, its highest level in nearly seven months.
The ECB is widely expected to keep policy unchanged on
Thursday, including its 2.3 trillion euro ($2.59 trillion)
bond-buying programme.
The euro's medium-term view looks positive, supported by
prospects for the ECB to start heading towards normalising its
monetary policy in coming months, said Peter Dragicevich, G10 FX
strategist for Nomura in Singapore.
"It's more for us a story of positive euro, not just against
the dollar but pretty much against all currencies...even against
the commodity bloc," he said.
The ECB will probably announce a tapering of its asset
purchases in September and actually begin tapering in January
next year, Dragicevich added.
Investors will closely monitor U.S. Senate testimony by
former FBI Director James Comey later on Thursday. Comey was
abruptly fired by President Donald Trump in May.
Investors are worried his testimony could dampen already
flagging momentum for Trump's agenda of rolling back regulation
and overhauling the tax code.
In written testimony released on Wednesday, Comey said that
Trump asked him to drop an investigation of former National
Security Adviser Michael Flynn as part of a probe into Russia's
alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
The dollar gained 0.1 percent to 109.92 yen, edging
up from Wednesday's low of 109.115 yen, its weakest level since
April 21.
There was little market reaction to reports North Korea
fired what appeared to be several land-to-ship missiles off its
east coast early on Thursday.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)