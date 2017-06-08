* Sterling trades near 2-week high
* Polls suggest PM May's Conservatives will win majority
* Euro steady ahead of ECB policy announcement
* Dollar falters vs yen, languishes near 7-week lows
(Updates prices)
By Masayuki Kitano
SINGAPORE, June 8 Sterling held steady near a
two-week high on Thursday, supported by expectations that Prime
Minister Theresa May's party will win a majority in Britain's
election, while the euro held steady ahead of a European Central
Bank policy announcement.
The pound traded at $1.2960, staying near a peak of
$1.2970 set on Wednesday, its highest level since May 25.
Opinion polls on Wednesday showed that May is on course to
increase her majority in parliament in Thursday's election,
suggesting her gamble to call the vote to strengthen her
position in Brexit negotiations will pay off.
To see a Reuters interactive graphic on the election polls
and results, click on: tmsnrt.rs/2q7tC48
"Markets appear to be pricing in a Conservative Party
majority victory," said Jasslyn Yeo, market strategist in
Singapore for J.P.Morgan Asset Management.
If the Conservative Party gains a decisive majority of more
than 50 seats, that would probably be seen as a positive outcome
for sterling, Yeo said.
"However, we still see much uncertainty surrounding the UK
election, where a higher turnout vote of young people could
potentially turn the tables on investors," she added.
The pound gained as much as 4 percent after May called a
snap election seven weeks ago, as polls then suggested a
landslide win for her Conservative Party would bolster the prime
minister's position when Brexit negotiations open later this
month.
But recent polls predicting outcomes ranging from a majority
for the Conservatives to a 'hung' parliament have seen sterling
slip from the $1.30 mark it hit last month.
The euro inched up 0.1 percent to $1.1261, with the
market's focus on the ECB's monetary policy announcement due
later on Thursday. Earlier in June, the euro reached a high of
$1.1285, its highest level in about seven months.
The ECB is widely expected to keep policy unchanged on
Thursday, including its 2.3 trillion euro ($2.59 trillion)
bond-buying programme.
The euro's medium-term view looks positive, supported by
prospects for the ECB to start heading towards normalising its
monetary policy in coming months, said Peter Dragicevich, G10 FX
strategist for Nomura in Singapore.
"It's more for us a story of positive euro, not just against
the dollar but pretty much against all currencies... even
against the commodity bloc," he said.
The ECB will probably announce a tapering of its asset
purchases in September and actually begin tapering in January
next year, Dragicevich added.
Investors will closely monitor U.S. Senate testimony by
former FBI Director James Comey later on Thursday. Comey was
abruptly fired by President Donald Trump in May.
Investors are worried his testimony could dampen already
flagging momentum for Trump's agenda of rolling back regulation
and overhauling the tax code.
In written testimony released on Wednesday, Comey said that
Trump asked him to drop an investigation of former National
Security Adviser Michael Flynn as part of a probe into Russia's
alleged meddling in the 2016 presidential election.
The dollar slipped 0.3 percent to 109.52 yen, edging
back in the direction of Wednesday's low of 109.115 yen, its
lowest level in about seven weeks.
Traders said the yen edged higher after Bloomberg reported
on Thursday, citing unnamed sources, that the Bank of Japan was
re-calibrating its communications to acknowledge that it is
thinking about how to handle a future exit from monetary
stimulus.
